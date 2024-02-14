BREAKING UPDATE: One Dead, 10-15 Injured After Gunfire Erupts Near Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Rally (VIDEOS)

Update: One person is dead and 10-15 are injured after gunfire erupted near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally, ABC 7 reported.

As many as ten people have been shot after gunfire erupted near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Rally.

BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting: Police order crowds away from Union Station after multiple shots ring out while Super Bowl champs celebrate win pic.twitter.com/g0vstfvaXm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 14, 2024

Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete. We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

“Officials report that 8 to 10 people were shot during the Super Bowl rally,” Citizen Free Press reports.

Two people have been detained for questioning.

“A ton of gunshots going off. I thought it was fireworks.” Eye witness describes the shooting at the Chiefs parade. Officials report that 8 to 10 people were shot during the Super Bowl rally. Two armed individuals have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/KVMqBoAxhu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 14, 2024

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

“At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” said Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, according to a report from the News Observer.

“We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims,” Becchina continued.

KC parade goer said he heard a single shot near security post on chief to east of stage. “It was someone within feet of me,” said Shawn Grew, 46, of Garden City.

His adult daughter, Alyssa, 21, he said had gotten into Union Station and he was still waiting pic.twitter.com/Eci9Prm93G — EricAdler (@eadler) February 14, 2024

The report added, “It was uncertain how many victims were hit by gunfire, but scanner traffic indicated that there might have been as many as nine people shot.”