BREAKING UPDATE: One Dead, 10-15 Injured After Gunfire Erupts Near Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Rally (VIDEOS)

Update: One person is dead and 10-15 are injured after gunfire erupted near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally, ABC 7 reported.

As many as ten people have been shot after gunfire erupted near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Rally.

In a post on X, the Kansas City Police Department wrote, “Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area.”

“Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete. We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims,” the department continued.

“Officials report that 8 to 10 people were shot during the Super Bowl rally,” Citizen Free Press reports.

Two people have been detained for questioning.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation,” the department said in a later post.

“At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” said Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, according to a report from the News Observer.

“We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims,” Becchina continued.

The report added, “It was uncertain how many victims were hit by gunfire, but scanner traffic indicated that there might have been as many as nine people shot.”

