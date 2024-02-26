BREAKING: Alvin Bragg Asks Judge to Gag Trump Ahead of ‘Hush Money’ Trial

Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked Judge Merchan to gag Trump ahead of the ‘hush money’ trial scheduled for March 25.

“[Trump] has a long history of making public and inflammatory remarks about the participants in various judicial proceedings against him, including jurors, witnesses, lawyers and court staff,” prosecutors said in their filing, according to ABC News. Prosecutors added that Trump’s remarks “pose a significant and imminent threat to the orderly administration of this criminal proceeding.”

ABC News reported:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Monday asked a judge to impose a gag order on former President Donald Trump, who is charged in New York with falsifying business records related to hush money he paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is already under a limited gag order in his federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., and prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking a similar “narrowly tailored order restricting certain prejudicial extrajudicial statements by defendant.”

Far-left NYC Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Trump’s trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case brought by Alvin Bragg will begin March 25.

Judge Merchan issued the ruling after a judge in Jack Smith’s January 6 case postponed the March 4 trial date. He also turned down requests for a delay from Trump’s legal team.

“It is completely election interference to say ‘you are going to sit in this courtroom in Manhattan,” said Trump’s defense lawyer Todd Blanche.

Alvin Bragg indicted Trump last April on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went through the Trump Organization’s ledger and charged him down the line per payment to Cohen.

Every single payment to Michael Cohen was made in 2017 while Trump was president.

Bragg’s office copy and pasted the same charge 34 times and just switched out the check or voucher number.

Alvin Bragg didn’t explain what exactly he wanted to convict Trump of in the charging documents.

Bragg told reporters he doesn’t have to tell anyone what the underlying felony is.

He’s just allowed to charge Trump with 34 felonies without explaining what the underlying offense was.