Brazilian UFC Fighter Renato Moicano: “I’m Not American but I Will Be – I Want to be on a Swat Team and I Want to F*cking Kill the Bad Guys” (VIDEO)

Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano defeated American foe Drew Dober in a tough decision victory in Las Vegas this weekend.

Following the fight Moicano went on an epic post-fight interview where he called on America to clean up its act and told the crowd he dreamed of being on a SWAT team so he could “f*cking kill the bad guys.”

Renato Moicano: I love f*cking America. You know? I’m not American, but I will be. My green card is three years. In two years, I will be a f*cking American. And after I’m done with fighting, I will serve as a police officer. I want to be a SWAT team, and I want to f*cking kill the bad guys. Make no mistake, that (there) is right and that is f*cking wrong. And people are forgetting about that.

People are going crazy. That’s why I want more kids. I want people go to the church. I want people to respect the fucking love. Otherwise, this great country in the world is going to be a third world country. And I don’t want a dad. Motherfuckers.

Something’s fucking wrong in America, and I want you motherfuckers to fix it right now!