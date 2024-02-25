“Blueprint” Reveals How Radicals are Infiltrating Government to Push Abortion, Transgender Agenda

Radical abortion activists are infiltrating government agencies through a program called the “Blueprint Appointments Project (BAP)” to push a pro-abortion, pro-transgender agenda.

Some details of the scheme were available in Planned Parenthood’s “2023 in Review: A focus on defending access.”

Planned Parenthood shares, “In 2023, the global and domestic sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice community released the 2023 Blueprint for Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice Policy Agenda. The 2023 Blueprint Policy Agenda builds on the 2019 Blueprint Policy Agenda and all of the work that the Biden-Harris administration has done to advance sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice (SRHRJ) domestically and around the globe.”

“It lays out critical actions that the administration can take now, heading into 2024, to further protect and advance people’s access to health care and health equity.”

According to Live Action, The Blueprint for pro-abortion activists, published at Reproblueprint.org, demands abortion and transgender ‘care’ for children and is endorsed by over 100 pro-abortion organizations.

The #ReproBluePrint: ✅ Lays out a broad vision to transform sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice policy domestically and globally

✅ Calls for measures to correct the backtracking that has taken place in recent years … And much more ➡️ https://t.co/MmFEBd76PO pic.twitter.com/JQqltxe37z — SIECUS (@SIECUS) July 15, 2019

Planned Parenthood makes it clear that personnel is policy, and thus, the Blueprint Appointments Project was created to funnel pro-abortion “champions” to infiltrate government agencies and further expand access for their radical agenda.