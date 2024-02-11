Blacks Are Used To Destroy White Self Esteem And Sabatoge Elections Dom Lucre Insists We Should Talk About It

Racial tension has never seemed to be an easy topic to tackle.

Every four years, the United States performs an election for president that leaves people feeling like their energies are limited to essential topics because we should “unite” for the country’s good. However, it is hard to unite when separate voting blocks are unaware of who is in said block of voters, leaving black voters on both sides with dismal numbers.

Dom Lucre is a 29-year-old independent journalist, also known as Dominick Andrew McGee, who was vice president of a record label from 2007 to 2019. He also happens to be a black man.

Lucre decided to start speaking out about politics during the 2020 election. He began making posts on Facebook to support President Donald Trump. Lucre says he has been a Republican since the age of six years old. His mother was a strong conservative who instilled conservative ideas and values in him. Sadly, she passed away in 2009.

According to Dom Lucre, on X, formerly Twitter, the Democratic Party overstepped its limits in prosecuting former President Donald J. Trump.

On January 22, 2023 It was revealed that George Soros invested over $40M on assisting Distract Attorneys in getting elected to target political opponents and lower the priority on criminal offenders. Soros has backed 75 prosecutors in total and 3 out of the 75 are targeting Trump pic.twitter.com/SUO50KqrRq — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 15, 2023

Lucre says that Blacks have been used to sabotage democracy and destroy the self-esteem of white Americans. He further goes on to say that black people are being used to persecute Donald Trump, and it’s time for black women specifically to wake up.

I see a lot of Black men speaking against what is being done to Donald Trump, will Black women finally listen to the leadership of the men? The Democrat Party would be NOTHING without Black women, remind them that and leave those racist white Democrats alone, We are only… pic.twitter.com/Ylucc78YxP — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 26, 2023

It is the “blacks are the victims” programming that makes moderate white Americans not react to statements warning them that history will repeat itself just in other forms. During Jim Crow, the government told black people they were ungrateful if they felt their living conditions were unacceptable or were unwilling to take vaccines.

The same is now being done to white America right in front of everyone’s eyes. Moderate white America’s flaw is to be nonconfrontational, the same as blacks from slave days, so it was effortless to force vaccines and unstable gun laws.

How Democrats used Black America to Oppress White Americans. This is the most important video I’ve made this year. I rarely speak or even share my opinion but it’s hard for me to keep providing content without letting this out. It’s a weight on me and I just want us to all be… pic.twitter.com/u00Oz9SWs3 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 8, 2023

Whether you agree with Lucre or not, his words should at least get people to think.

Getting black people to take any conservative seriously during an election season is hard. Still, it helps when that conservative is telling the truth in a way that older blacks can relate to.