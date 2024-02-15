Bizarre: Iran Declares Ownership of Antarctica, Plans to Build Military Base in South Pole

Iran’s top Navy Commander announced that Iran owns Antarctica, and the regime plans to build a military base in the South Pole.

In a broadcast last fall, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated, “We have property rights in the South Pole. We have a plan to raise our flag there and carry out military and scientific work.”

Iran’s declaration of ownership of Antarctica came around the same time the Biden admin decided to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds that were being held in Qatar.

It’s unclear if Iran’s statement was just a blanket threat, considering their action of claiming ownership of Antarctica violates the Antarctic Treaty, which came into force in 1961.

The Antarctic Treaty states, “There can be no military bases or structures of any kind, no military maneuvers and no weapons testing. Military personnel can be used or stationed in Antarctica for science or other peaceful reasons only.”

Per Fox News:

Iran's naval saber-rattling is drawing new attention in response to the Iranian-backed militias that murdered three U.S. soldiers in Jordan last month.