BIG PHARMA’S BIGGEST NIGHTMARE! Americans Can Stockpile Ivermectin & Hydroxychloroquine! “The Wellness Company” Offers Access to Doctors Like Dr. Peter McCullough & Scripts For Potentially Life-Saving Emergency Drugs!

(Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post. The Gateway Pundit may receive compensation for purchases made through links in this article. Our partnerships with brands and products are designed to provide value to our readers, all while supporting our work. Thank you for your support.)

It’s Big Pharma’s biggest nightmare.

A Canadian company has emerged that offers affordable access to potentially life-saving drugs like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin as an alternate to the Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex.

“Big Pharma keeps you in a perpetual state of sickness to profit off of you your entire life,” said The Wellness Company founder Foster Coulson. “There are so many examples of Big Pharma doing this over the years…how they cover things up. The whole system is built on sickness today. If you are healthy, they do not have a business. I really want to fight back. We have to fight for people’s health sovereignty.”

Please see our interview with Foster Coulson here and learn more about The Wellness Company.

Check out The Wellness Company HERE.

The Wellness Company offers “Medical Emergency Kits” that you can obtain with a prescription through one of their virtual doctors, as well as a lineup of preventative supplements. Their roster of doctors include the legendary Dr. Peter McCullough as “Chief Scientific Officer”.

The prescription-only medical kits available include the Emergency Contagion Kit, which contains supplies of Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Azithromycin, and Nebulizers with Budesonide. You can obtain a kit after filling out an intake form that will be reviewed by a doctor.

*Get prompt access to a trusted medical provider to treat your illnesses and obtain prescriptions HERE.

“Dr. McCullough is one of the most courageous physicians and people that I have ever met. We really had this vision of how we could bring this type of company together so we decided to bring together some other doctors and physicians as well to The Wellness Company team. And that led us to bringing on Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. James Thorp…Dr. Drew Pinsky just joined our team as well.”

“It is really great to have this type of brain power at the epicenter of a company,” said Coulson.

See a virtual doctor that can prescribe Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine HERE.

According to the site:

“Be ready for the next pandemic, and don’t worry about access to life-saving medications. Keep The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit at the ready. Backed by research and endorsed by experts like Dr. Peter McCullough, The Wellness Company’s prescription-only Contagion Emergency Kit provides you with a carefully selected assortment of effective medications for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Our kit ensures quick, low-cost access to proven treatments including Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak™), and Budesonide along with a nebulizer. Our kit also comes with the Contagion Emergency Kit Guidebook as an educational resource for safe emergency use.”

Get Contagion Emergency Kits HERE!

Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin were notoriously hard to obtain during the height of the Covid era. Doctors and pharmacies (with the help of the government) made it near impossible for patients to get these medications that may have saved countless lives.

President Trump publicly vouched for Hydroxychloroquine, a medication he took himself during his Covid bout.

“All I can tell you is so far I seem to be OK,” President Trump said after he started treatment. “I get a lot of tremendously positive news on the hydroxy.” President Trump said that he had been taken the drug with the approval of the White House physician.

Get a prescription for emergency medications HERE!

“They wanted people to stay sick and dying so they could push their bogus shot,” said Medical Freedom Advocate Jo Rose. “You never know when the next lockdown will happen, when the next Covid strain will be released. That’s why I think getting these medications in advance is s good idea because during the Plandemic it was literally impossible to get this stuff.”

Coulson also spoke fondly of his friend Dr. Vladamir Zelenko, whom he got an opportunity to learn from before Zelenko tragically died from cancer.

“I got to meet Dr. Vladimir Zelenko and he helped me learn about this corruption base and the more I learned the more I wanted to be a part of the solution. So that is why I decided to found The Wellness Company so it would bring together really great holistic doctors- both naturopathic and allopathic…creating great products and great services…and bringing on board great doctors that stood up when it was the difficult thing to do. Those are the type of people that I want involved as our chief medical team to help steward the next generation of health and wellness. I would say that we are trying to bring the best of Western medicine and traditional medication together.”

Stock up on health supplements here to build your immune system and mental power.

The Wellness Company promises “prompt access to a trusted medical provider to treat your illnesses and obtain prescriptions” for a very reasonable rate between $59.99 and $74.99 per virtual visit. This is a cost significantly lower than most doctor’s visits.

See a virtual doctor NOW.

Coulson is a successful entrepreneur and also founder of Vigilant News Network. He is a partner in “Unjected”, the world’s first dating website for the Covid unvaccinated. Coulson has also appeared in person on Tucker Carlson’s show to talk about The Wellness Company.

See Tucker Carlson’s tweet about The Wellness Company and his interview with Foster Coulson below.

Imagine a healthcare company not controlled by Big Pharma. Entrepreneur @FosterCoulson breaks down how he created that in "The Wellness Company" @twc_health . The full interview streams exclusively on @foxnation – plus: unlock free sign-up offers only at https://t.co/voL1Yti7Mo pic.twitter.com/vnBlUrPUwZ — Tucker Carlson Today (@TuckerToday) October 13, 2022

“We know this probably isn’t that last time this type of ‘Fear-demic’ is going to happen,” said Coulson. “We know that there is probably going to be something else they do to spark more control over the population and people. I personally saw how these life saving medications were taken off the shelves. I saw how just like that they can be removed…so at The Wellness Company we want to help people fight fear with solutions. That is why we developed our pharmaceutical prep kits that have things like Azithromycin, Hydrocloroqine, Ivermectin, and Nebulizers with Budesonide. Because these are life saving drugs that are good to have on your shelf at home in case you need them…and then you don’t have to be fearful that this is going to happen again or that you can’t get access to them you if you need them.”

You can purchase Emergency Kits HERE at The Wellness Company’s website.

Coulson says The Wellness Company also offers products that can potentially help the vaccine injured. “Spike Support” can reduce the harm of spike proteins people may carry due to the Covid vaccination, Covid, or even picked up from being around someone who was “shedding” after vaccination.

The site offers a “Vaccine Injury Consult” for those who feel they have suffer from vaccine injury. According to the site:

“Injuries resulting from mRNA shots are an all-too-common occurrence. 25% of people have post-shot symptoms that prevent them from performing activities of daily life, and 7.7% end up seeking medical attention. The Wellness Company’s physicians and medical professionals are trained on treatment protocols to help you recover. Your provider will determine the best course of care, which can include lab panels to further diagnose and guide nutraceutical and pharmaceutical treatments.”

Get Spike Support HERE!

“Something that was really important as we started to build The Wellness Company is having really good products that have the data and the science behind them. Vaccines for decades now have shed- it is proven- there are facts…and if you search you can see that has happened for a long period of time. But in these recent vaccines they started putting these spike proteins in that can replicate in your body. One of the things that our doctors and our chief medical team found is that one of the natural raw products called Nattokinase is able to help neutralize spike protein in your body. And if you go to our site, you can go read the studies that we published. We publish everything. And I believe Dr. McCullough just had a peer reviewed study published about the use of Nattokinase in spike protein. So it is definitely something that the data and science is showing. We have tremendous amount of cases with people that are on it that are showing positive effects from it. So I definitely would encourage if people are concerned about shedding or spike protein replication in their body that is something they go look at and read the studies and the data we posted. Then they can make the decision if it is right for them or not.”

The website stays true to Coulson’s word. If you scroll down to the very bottom on the Spike Support Formula page, you will see multiple studies into Nattikonase and real scientific peer reviewed studies into its efficacy.

“Learn how science, not political science, backs our formula,” reads the site.

According to a review by a verified buyer of ‘Spike Support’ named Debbie:

“When I decided to buy this product I had gone back to work at a convenience store. I knew most of the people there had received the C19 shot. Before I received my product I had started experiencing some unusual “female” issues – I’m 65. Needless to say, it scared the **** out of me! I’d probably been working two weeks when I received the spike recovery formula. Within a few more weeks the symptoms I was having disappeared and haven’t returned. There wasn’t anything else that had changed in my lifestyle during that time. I bought Dr. VanDe Water’s product specifically because I knew I’d be working in the company of “vaccinated” folks. And I’m familiar with the shedding phenomenon. I’ll continue taking this product for the rest of my life. It’s given me peace of mind knowing I’m protecting myself not only at my place of employment, but from any other exposure I may come in contact with.”

Get Spike Support HERE!

Coulson said that right now the population faces a major credibly issue between the doctor/patient relationship.

“I think where there was a few doctors that did the right thing (during Covid)- you know who they are because they lost everything,” said Coulson. “What we saw is that the ability to have critical thinking from the physician point of view I think has been diminished. Where physicians should questions what they are being told by the government, entities and agencies- during Covid they didn’t. Case in point- the vaccine is safe and effective. What data should that is safe and effective? But instead of questioning the narrative they were being told they took it as face value. I don’t personally what my physician to not questions why they are being told. I want somebody who can be a critical thinker.”

Schedule an appointment with a Doctor from The Wellness Company today!

The Wellness Company also offers a full line of supplements to improve your immune system, mind and energy, sleep and restoration, and digestion and metabolism. Coulson says the company focuses on “Wellcare” (disease prevention) as much as “Healthcare”.

“I want to fight back,” concluded Coulson. “I want to be like I saw Dr. Zelenko be and like I saw with Dr. McCullough. These people that stood up for what is right… that helped inspire people…that gave them hope and light in the darkness. I do believe that good will win. I do believe that good overcomes evil in the end.”

Please support The Wellness Company HERE.

And remember- in the end GOD wins!

Please follow Cara on Twitter.

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can watch her on Newsmax at 10PM EST every Saturday night, 11:30PM EST on Sundays and 6:00AM EST on “Wiseguys”. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.