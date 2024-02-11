Biden White House Removes Joe Biden’s Disastrous Thursday Night Press Conference and Unlists the Video from White House YouTube Page – And The Lame Excuse on Why They Did This Doesn’t Cut It

by

On Thursday evening Joe Biden delivered brief remarks and took questions from reporters after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a 345-page report on the stolen classified documents investigation.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, a criminal offense, however, he decided not to charge him anyway. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

In a strange twist of events, the legacy media turned on Joe Biden after Hur’s report was released. One reporter suggested Joe Biden should step aside and let another Democrat run for president against Trump. Obviously, the compliant media was given a new set of marching orders.

The press conference was a disaster for Joe Biden as he screamed at reporters, continued to spout provable lies, and confused names of world leaders.

Following the press conference, The Biden White House deleted the original live video of Joe Biden’s disastrous performance.

The video no longer appears on the live videos page of the White House YouTube account.

Benny Johnson noticed the video was removed and posted this tweet.

Benny Johnson: “BREAKING: The White House has now UNLISTED Joe Biden’s humiliating press conference from Thursday night, effectively hiding it from their page unless you have the direct link.

The White House later reposed the video with sign language for some reason… They erased the evidence!

The hid the video from the public!

The Biden White House took down Old Joe’s disastrous press conference after the Special Counsel report described him as a senile old man. They later reposted with sign language.

Twitter-X later slapped a community note on Benny’s tweet saying his post is misleading because the White House reuploaded the press conference with a sign language person.

But this is also not completely honest — Because The White House has numerous live stream videos posted on their page that they did not have to remove for alterations. It’s just not Trump.

It appears The White House is attempting to cover for Old Joe.
And now they got caught.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

