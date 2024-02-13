Biden Shows Up One Hour Late to Remarks, Shouts, Slurs Words, Warns Republicans in Congress – Then Shuffles Away without Answering Questions (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday showed up one hour late to deliver remarks on the Senate’s passage of a supplemental package.

The $95 billion package will now head to the House of Representatives.

Biden shuffled out to the lectern an hour late and immediately announced he wouldn’t be taking any questions.

WATCH:

“For Republicans in Congress who think they can oppose funding for Ukraine and not be held accountable, history is watching. Failure to support Ukraine will never be forgotten.” Biden shouted as he put the House on notice.

WATCH:

Biden, the “elderly man with a poor memory,” heavily slurred his words as he explained stockpiles and Ukraine.

WATCH:

“May God protect our Speaker and I promise I’ll come back and answer questions later,” Biden said as he shuffled away.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

