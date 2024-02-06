Biden After Millions of Military-Age Males Invade US on His Watch: “The Only Reason the Border is Not Secure is Donald Trump and His MAGA Republican Friends” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday shuffled out to the lectern in the State Dining Room to deliver remarks urging Congress to pass the Senate’s $118.28 billion national security supplemental package that allocates $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine and largely ignores the US border crisis.

The Senate border bill stalled in Congress after Speaker Johnson said it’s “dead on arrival.”

Biden was 1.5 hours late to his remarks after he looked like the walking dead late Monday night when he returned from a fruitless trip to Las Vegas.

After more than 3 years in office, Joe Biden declared, “The immigration system has been broken and it’s long past time to fix it.”

WATCH:

Biden shuffles to his lectern (1.5 hours late) and announces “the immigration system has been broken and it’s long past time to fix it.” REMINDER: Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to WEAKEN border security as he refuses to enforce existing laws. pic.twitter.com/R8DFBWPKcx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

Biden blamed Trump and MAGA Republicans for the border crisis that he created.

Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.

Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and China have invaded the US.

But it’s all Trump’s fault.

“The only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” Biden said.

“Every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump,” Biden said.

WATCH: