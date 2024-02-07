Attempted Bank Robber Claiming to Have Bomb Taken Out by Sniper After Holding Hostages at Knifepoint at Bank of America (VIDEO)

by

An attempted bank robber was taken out by a SWAT sniper after holding hostages at knifepoint and claiming to have a bomb at a Fort Myers, Florida Bank of America on Tuesday.

According to police, Sterling Ramon Alavache, 36, presented aggressive behavior and put one of the hostages in a headlock as negotiators tried to talk him down.

A sniper fired his weapon and killed Alavache on the spot as he held a knife to a woman’s neck. No hostages or victims were injured.

“We received a call of a bank robbery in progress with multiple hostages,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m proud to say that both hostages are safe,” Marceno added. “Their safety was paramount.”

ABC 7 reported:

One man is dead and two hostages are free after a tense situation and standoff at a south Fort Myers Bank Tuesday afternoon.

In a confrontation inside the Bank of America at Bell Tower along US-41, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, alongside FBI agents, responded to the report of an armed robbery incident.

Outside the bank, deputies shut down US-41, causing serious traffic backups in the area.

The situation escalated inside the bank, where the suspect, Sterling Alavache, 36, is now dead, took two people hostage, according to Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Video shows the moments of tense negotiations between a deputy and Alavache in the bank lobby.

ABC7 spoke with a witness who was inside the bank and recounted the moment when they say a young man leaped over the counter, claiming to possess a bomb.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.