The Atlantic: Without Guidance From SCOTUS, House Democrats Might Not Certify the Election if Trump Wins

The liberal journal The Atlantic is reporting that unless they receive “guidance” from the U.S. Supreme Court, House Democrats might not certify the 2024 election if Trump wins.

Isn’t this the entire basis for the Democrat/Media freakout over January 6th? Isn’t this why so many Trump supporters are currently suffering in prison? Aren’t these the same Democrats who have been shrieking about the importance of ‘our democracy’ for years now?

It really looks as though their whole political philosophy boils down to nothing mattering unless they win.

Democrats: The worst thing in the history of the world — punishable perhaps by death — is not voting to certify an election. Also Democrats: We are conspiring right now to not certify the next election if our opponent wins. pic.twitter.com/D9iUru2DI6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 23, 2024

From The Atlantic:

How Democrats Could Disqualify Trump If the Supreme Court Doesn’t Without clear guidance from the Court, House Democrats suggest that they might not certify a Trump win on January 6. Murray and other legal scholars say that, absent clear guidance from the Supreme Court, a Trump win could lead to a constitutional crisis in Congress. Democrats would have to choose between confirming a winner many of them believe is ineligible and defying the will of voters who elected him. Their choice could be decisive: As their victory in a House special election in New York last week demonstrated, Democrats have a serious chance of winning a majority in Congress in November, even if Trump recaptures the presidency on the same day. If that happens, they could have the votes to prevent him from taking office. In interviews, senior House Democrats would not commit to certifying a Trump win, saying they would do so only if the Supreme Court affirms his eligibility. But during oral arguments, liberal and conservative justices alike seemed inclined to dodge the question of his eligibility altogether and throw the decision to Congress.

Democrats: Heads we win, tails you lose.