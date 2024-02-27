Army Veteran Explains Why the U.S. Military is Struggling to Find New Recruits

It has been widely reported that the U.S. Military is struggling to recruit across pretty much all branches. Lots of reasons have been offered to explain this, including the military’s embrace of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Other theories include the new ‘wokeness’ of the military and Covid vaccine mandate policies.

One Army veteran named Jake Bequette, who ran for senate in Arkansas, had another explanation which makes a lot of sense.

The Washington Times reports:

Why would young Americans defend a nation that needs to be ‘dismantled’? Recently, Ashish Vazirani, the Pentagon‘s acting undersecretary for personnel and readiness, testified to the House Armed Services Committee that the U.S. military missed its 2023 recruiting goals by 41,000. Jake Bequette, an Army veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate from Arkansas, responded to this report by suggesting that no one should be surprised. Why? Because of what we’re teaching in our nation’s schools. “In our education system today, so few young people are hearing real history,” Mr. Bequette said. “They’re hearing our American heroes being represented as evil racists … who were doing all these terrible things to disadvantaged people. And that really is shaping the views of America’s youth and making them have less respect for our institutions, have less respect for our history, and therefore making them less liable to want to put their lives potentially on the line to serve in our country’s military.”

The article goes on to offer real examples of radical leftist ideology currently being taught in American schools and colleges, making Bequette’s point for him.

So the left doesn’t want to enlist because they don’t want to serve a country they see as evil, and at the same time, the military has alienated the type of Americans who would traditionally enlist and serve. It’s a perfect recipe for disaster.

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air adds this:

If you are taught that America is so completely awful and broken, why in the world would you volunteer to put on a uniform, pick up a rifle, and go fight against our enemies? You’re far more likely to invite our enemies into our homeland to do the job for you. Perhaps that’s why we have so much less pushback against the Biden border crisis from the youngest voters. They have been conditioned to believe that we probably had it coming.

If Trump is reelected, this crisis is one of the first challenges he will face. If Biden is reelected, the problem will only get worse.