Another Shooting Incident: Four Students Injured in Atlanta High School Shooting — Active Shooter Reported at Gardens Mall in West Palm Beach

Three separate shooting incidents have been reported on Wednesday, prompting an urgent response from law enforcement agencies.

A distressing episode unfolded on Wednesday as four students from Benjamin E. Mays High School were injured in a shooting incident in the school’s lower campus parking lot, authorities confirmed.

The Atlanta Police Department reported that the gunfire originated from an unidentified vehicle shortly after the school day ended, according to Channel 2 Action News.

“Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students at Benjamin E. Mays High School lower campus parking lot,” the district said in a statement.

The school district revealed that the victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The district assured that no other individuals were harmed during the incident.

NewsChopper 2 captured aerial footage of the scene, revealing a significant police deployment, the area cordoned off with crime scene tape, and the presence of what appeared to be evidence markers scattered across the parking lot.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Shots fired at Benjamin E. Mays High School with multiple injuried ⁰⁰#Atlanta | #Georgia Currently, there is a massive police presence, along with other authorities, at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Mays Atlanta Georgia. Shortly after dismissal, shots were… pic.twitter.com/iyE6lwK910 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2024

In a separate incident, panic struck shoppers at The Gardens Mall as reports of an active shooter emerged.

WPBF covered the situation, reporting that the mall was placed on immediate lockdown following reports of gunfire inside the shopping center shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The focus of law enforcement’s rapid response was particularly intense around the Macy’s and Nordstrom stores on the mall’s second floor.

Details regarding the mall shooting remain scarce as police continue their investigation.

However, eyewitness accounts to WPBF described hearing three to four gunshots, leading to panic and a scramble for safety. Shoppers sought refuge in stores, with one witness recounting her experience of hiding in the back of a Lilly Pulitzer store, while another described sheltering with her 8-year-old child in a Gucci store until they were safely evacuated by police.

As of now, there have been no injuries reported in connection with the shooting at The Gardens Mall.

WATCH:

BREAKING UPDATE: ⚠️ Active Shooting at Gardens Mall In West Palm Beach, Florida.. Heavy police presence.. DEVELOPING..pic.twitter.com/ec6cG5ydQK https://t.co/Y7Nd7xXeSX — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 14, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that as many as ten people have been shot after gunfire erupted near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Rally. One person is dead and 10-15 are injured after gunfire erupted.

#BREAKING Officials are now reporting that at least 18 people have been shot, including 11 children, in this evening’s Super Bowl parade shooting that took place in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2024

This is a developing story.