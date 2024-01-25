WWE Founder Vince McMahon Accused of Sex Trafficking

WWE founder Vince McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking a former WWE employee

Former WWE employee Janel Grant, in a lawsuit, has claimed Vince McMahon pressured her into having sex with him in exchange for her having a job.

Grant, in the suit, claimed McMahon “sexually abused her and sex trafficked her to others within the company.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, in 2022, Grant entered into a $3 million nondisclosure agreement, agreeing to remain silent about her allegations and her association with McMahon.

McMahon briefly retired from the WWE in 2022 after it was reported that he paid several women $14.6 million to remain silent about allegations of sexual misconduct; in 2023, he returned to the company to serve as an Executive Chairman of the TKO Group, which is the parent company of the WWE.

Per CBS:

WWE founder Vince McMahon is accused by a former employee of sex trafficking. The former employee, Janel Grant, claims that McMahon pressured her into having sex with him and another WWE employee in exchange for her job. In addition to her own assault, Grant is accusing McMahon of sex trafficking at WWE. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in a Connecticut federal court, alleges that Grant was hired by McMahon in 2019, after her parents had passed away and she was unemployed. “But what seemed like a dream in the spring of 2019 quickly became a nightmare,” the lawsuit claims. Grant alleges that McMahon pushed her for a sexual relationship in exchange for the job, and soon “greeted her in his underwear, touched her, repeatedly asked for hugs, and spent hours sharing intimate details about his personal life.” Once employed, McMahon allegedly shared explicit photos of Grant with other WWE employees and wrestlers, and “recruited individuals to have sexual relations with Ms. Grant” including WWE employees. She also alleges that McMahon and another WWE executive sexually assaulted her “while colleagues were busy at their desks.”