Women’s Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Who Is Setting All Records in NCAA Is Injured After Crowd Member Blindsides Her Rushing on Court (Video)

Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark from Des Moines, Iowa set a new record in December. The Hawkeye women’s basketball player scored her 3,000th point joining 15 other female players ever to reach the mark in NCAA history.

Clark stands alone in that she also has 750 rebounds and 750 assists to her credit.

In January Clark passed Brittney Griner in total points scored during a college career.

And Caitlin throws BOMBS.

Caitlin Clark passes 3,000 career points from deeeeep pic.twitter.com/MXz0G3Lt2L — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) December 7, 2023

In case you have not read about this basketball sensation – The Iowa women’s basketball team has sold out every game at home this season. Iowa fans are traveling now to away games to see this basketball sensation.

And wherever Clark plays, the stadiums are reporting attendance records.

Once you see Clark throwing up shots from near the half court line you will know why!

Check this out.

Caitlin Clark in a win tonight: – 35 PTS

– 9 REB

– 5 AST Clark scored the 3,000th point of her career pic.twitter.com/KXmEaUfBko — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 7, 2023

And this from today’s game.

is Caitlin Clark the best player in all of college basketball? pic.twitter.com/YzhwzNLSIQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2024

On Sunday Caitlin Clark scored 45 points as the Iowa Hawkeyes were upset by Ohio State in overtime.

Following the game, fans rushed the court. One fan blindsided Caitlin Clark and took her down.

Caitlin Clark collided with a court stormer after Ohio State upset Iowa. Hopefully she is alright. pic.twitter.com/28cAcA355u — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2024

Here’s another view.

For people that wondered why Caitlin Clark always has multiple cops around her when the game isn't going on– it's to protect her from morons like that. Caitlin was in a lot of pain leaving the court:

pic.twitter.com/E17SeXYR7b — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 21, 2024

Caitlin Clark talked about the collision following the game.

The Coach responds.

Here's Lisa Bluder on Caitlin Clark being slammed into by a fan. Strong response from the Hawkeyes head coach. Caitlin Clark says she's alright and was approached by Ohio State AD Gene Smith who apologized to her.@KCCINews pic.twitter.com/8g4MTs12fS — Jeff Dubrof KCCI (@JeffDubrofKCCI) January 21, 2024

