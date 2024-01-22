Women’s Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Who Is Setting All Records in NCAA Is Injured After Crowd Member Blindsides Her Rushing on Court (Video)

Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark from Des Moines, Iowa set a new record in December.  The Hawkeye women’s basketball player scored her 3,000th point joining 15 other female players ever to reach the mark in NCAA history.

Clark stands alone in that she also has 750 rebounds and 750 assists to her credit.

In January Clark passed Brittney Griner in total points scored during a college career.

And Caitlin throws BOMBS.

In case you have not read about this basketball sensation – The Iowa women’s basketball team has sold out every game at home this season. Iowa fans are traveling now to away games to see this basketball sensation.

And wherever Clark plays, the stadiums are reporting attendance records.
Once you see Clark throwing up shots from near the half court line you will know why!

Check this out.

And this from today’s game.

On Sunday Caitlin Clark scored 45 points as the Iowa Hawkeyes were upset by Ohio State in overtime.

Following the game, fans rushed the court. One fan blindsided Caitlin Clark and took her down.

Here’s another view.

Caitlin Clark talked about the collision following the game.

The Coach responds.

More…

