Women and Children Win! Ohio Bans Sex Changes For Minors and Protects Female Sports After State Senate Overrides RINO Governor Mike DeWine’s Veto

Doctors can no longer mutilate minors in Ohio, and female sports are now protected there thanks to courageous Republicans defying their RINO governor Wednesday.

As CBS News reported, the State Senate voted to override Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68, a common-sense measure that sought to prohibit gender-affirming care for minors and to restrict transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports.

The official tally was 24-8. The Ohio House earlier overrode DeWine’s veto against Ohio House Bill 68 in a 65-28 vote as TGP’s Cristina Laila revealed.

With both the House and Senate passing their overrides with veto-proof majorities, House Bill 68 is now law.

Sen. Nathan Manning from Cuyahoga County was the only “Republican” who joined the Democrats to vote against the override as CBS News notes.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported DeWine exercised his executive authority to veto House Bill 68 in December and whined to reporters at a press conference afterward that the bill was too complex.

I think it’s very important that we all remember that all those on each side of this issue sincerely and truly believe their position best protects children. These are truly complex issues and reasonable people, reasonable people can draw vastly different conclusions. This bill would impact a very small number of Ohio’s children. But for those children who face gender dysphoria and for their families, the consequences of this bill could not be more profound.

Republican state Sen. Kristina Roegner, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, correctly argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that gender mutilation of minors has become a “profit center” for hospitals seeking to turn them into “permanent patients.”

She continued:

There are men, and there are women, and there are boys, and there are girls, and they are different. Gender is not fluid. There is no such thing as a gender spectrum.

Officials expect the law to take effect in roughly 90 days according to CBS News.