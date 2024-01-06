Woke Police at Work: British Film Institute Issues “Trigger Warnings” on Classic James Bond Films

The woke police have been coming for James Bond for quite a while.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a 2023 reprinting of Ian Fleming’s 1950s classic Bond books contained rewritten passages to remove “racially insensitive” words and stereotypes.

The new printing also contained the disclaimer, “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace.”

“A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set,” the disclaimer adds.

Now, the British Film Institute (BFI) is adding multiple trigger warnings ahead of its tribute to composer John Barry, whose catalog includes several Bond movies.

The Daily Mail reports that the snowflakes at the BFI have issued an “‘absurd’ trigger alert for modern day film-goers, warning 007’s movies could ’cause offence’ and upset modern-day film lovers.”

Film buffs attending a season of classic movies have been warned Bond’s adventures ‘will cause offence today’, with big screen hits like Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice containing language and themes that were ‘prevalent’ in the 1960s. A note, cautioning would-be viewers, has been fitted outside BFI’s cinema on London‘s Southbank, reports the Telegraph. It says: ‘Please note that many of these films contain language, images or other content that reflect views prevalent in its time but will cause offence today (as they did then). The titles are included here for historical, cultural or aesthetic reasons and these views are in no way endorsed by the BFI or its partners.’

Two Sean Connery-era Bond flicks, for which Barry provided music, 1967’s “You Only Live Twice” and 1964’s “Goldfinger” will carry the snowflake warning.

Author Douglas Murray suggests, “We seem to be run by ‘cultural juveniles” after BFI’s decision.

“I’m just trying to think back on the BFI released movies that I’ve seen in the past,” Mr Murray said.

“Now, if they’re going to start putting trigger warnings on James Bond, I reckon ‘The 120 Days of Sodom’ probably needs some other kind of extreme warning.”