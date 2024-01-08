Woke Actor Mark Ruffalo Shares AI-Generated Images Of Donald Trump To Push False Epstein Island Narrative Then Blames Elon Musk For “Allowing So Much Disinformation” 

Far-left woke actor Mark Ruffalo is so blinded with hatred for President Trump and his MAGA supporters he posted faked AI-generated images of Trump with young girls to push a false narrative about Epstein Island.

When caught, instead of admitting his mistake and failure to spend even a minute on due diligence, he blamed Elon Musk for “allowing so much disinformation” on X.

Ruffalo’s post comes after multiple document drops related to Jeffrey Epstein’s extensive client list.

Rather than showing concern about the actual victims of Epstein, Ruffalo focused on his hatred for Trump. He shared a post from another X user captioned, “Trump headed to Epstein Island” with two AI-generated photos of President Trump surrounded by young girls.

He added his own commentary, saying, ”Gross. MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s ‘Fantasy Island’ with him.”

“My bet is there are some decent republicans left in America that may think this is going too far.”

Ruffalo was called out by X users, and a Community Note was added to the original post, exposing the photos as fake.

You are a moron. There’s nothing else to say. — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 5, 2024

Imagine being so Trump Deranged that you fall for the worst AI generated photos in history and then post them on your X feed — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 5, 2024

Whats gross is that you aren’t advocating for the actual Epstein victims and demanding the arrest of the pedos named. pic.twitter.com/4zaA0hQHgE — MagnificentBitch, PhD (@kpwisnotoncall) January 5, 2024

Instead of apologizing for his failure to do even a basic search to verify the information, which is easily found, Mark decided to blame Elon Musk for his own shortcomings.

“Sorry Folks. Apparently these images are AI fakes.The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not.”

“Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%.”

Unlike pervy Democrat hero Bill Clinton, President Trump reportedly barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club in 2011 after Epstein hit on a teenage girl.

But sources at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida said the billionaire banned him from the premises years ago after he was seen hitting on a teenage girl — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) November 28, 2018

Further, the release of the Epstein documents reveals that Donald Trump was completely cleared by a victim during her witness testimony.