WHAT A SHAME: The Liberal Washington Post is Losing $100 Million a Year and Online Engagement is Way Down

The liberal Washington Post is in rough shape and isn’t showing signs of recovering any time soon.

The paper is reportedly losing up to $100 million a year and has lost more than half of it’s online engagement. Like many media outlets, they flourished during the Trump years but Biden is not good for business.

Their main problem is the same as late night TV. They’ve become too predictable. Who wants to pay to read the same anti-Trump angle over and over again? Everything is framed to cater to the views of the far left.

Would anyone really miss them if they were gone?

People are tired of their same old leftist spin on everything. In the internet age, there are so many more interesting choices for media. The Washington post is a dinosaur.