WHAT A SHAME: The Liberal Washington Post is Losing $100 Million a Year and Online Engagement is Way Down

by

The liberal Washington Post is in rough shape and isn’t showing signs of recovering any time soon.

The paper is reportedly losing up to $100 million a year and has lost more than half of it’s online engagement. Like many media outlets, they flourished during the Trump years but Biden is not good for business.

Their main problem is the same as late night TV. They’ve become too predictable. Who wants to pay to read the same anti-Trump angle over and over again? Everything is framed to cater to the views of the far left.

RedState reports:

The Washington Post Is in Full-Scale Collapse

Is The Washington Post in full-scale collapse? A recent look at the numbers provides a fairly convincing answer to that question.

According to the report, not only is the Post losing $100 million a year, but it lost over half of its online engagement by the end of 2023. The signs were already there by mid-year, and the worst has come to pass.

Having a billionaire sugar daddy has helped mask some of the issues plaguing the Post, but the tide can only be held back so long. To lose over 50 percent of its online viewership is catastrophic for an outlet with such high overhead costs. Subscriber numbers have also nosedived throughout the Biden administration.

Would anyone really miss them if they were gone?

People are tired of their same old leftist spin on everything. In the internet age, there are so many more interesting choices for media. The Washington post is a dinosaur.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

Mike LaChance

 

