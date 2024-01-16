WATCH: Trump Offers Remarks After Iowa Caucus Victory (VIDEO)

by

Trump spoke to supporters and the press after his Iowa victory tonight.

He spoke well of his competitors, talked about his plans, and about how Biden is destroying the country.

The Messenger has details:

Former President Donald Trump took the stage Monday night just shortly after his easy win at the Iowa caucus.

Flanked by members of his campaign and former GOP presidential hopeful Doug Burgum, Trump took aim at fellow candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

“I want to congratulate Ron and Nicky for having a good time together. We’re all having a good time together.”

He said that both “actually did very well,” adding that “we don’t even know what the outcome of second places.”

He then honed in on Vivek Ramaswamy, saying “he did a hell of a job.”

The rest of Trump’s victory speech was standard campaign rally fare, railing against Joe Biden as the worst president in American history, claiming that “terrorists” were crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, while also repeating that he believed the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Trump made a side remark about ailing President Jimmy Carter, saying, “I thought to myself, Jimmy Carter is happy because he will go down as being a brilliant president by comparison to Joe Biden.”

Watch the video below from the Right Side Broadcasting Network:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.