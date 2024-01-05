WATCH: Pennsylvania Man Pushed onto Tracks by Homeless SEPTA Train Station Squatter and Deranged Criminal as Train Approaches – Man Dies Instantly (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Video footage of an altercation at a Pennsylvania public transit station shows Chaz Wearing, a homeless man who already has a criminal history and warrant for his arrest, punching an unidentified man, who then fell to his death onto the train tracks.

Immediately after falling on the tracks, a train rolls over, killing the man as bystanders are heard screaming bloody murder.

Chaz Wearing has an extensive criminal history in multiple counties, yet here he was, living in the train system, committing more crimes.

WARNING, GRAPHIC: On a SEPTA train platform in Philadelphia, 40-year-old Chaz Wearing, a homeless man who lives in the train system, punches an unidentified man causing him to fall onto the tracks as a train approaches the 34th Street Station. The man died instantly. Wearing is a parasite with a long rap sheet. According to the local ABC affiliate, “Wearing has a warrant for a strangulation case in Delaware County, and the D.A.’s office said his criminal history spans other Pennsylvania counties including Clinton County and Lycoming County.” So why was Wearing allowed to essentially live inside the public transit system? Locals say crime on SEPTA has spiked since the pandemic and has not improved. Why do blue cities insist on allowing violent indigents to terrorize the public?

Wearing was reportedly taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter at the next station stop.

NBC Philadelphia reports,