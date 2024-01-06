WATCH: Nikki Haley’s Campaign Calls Police on Laura Loomer, Kicks Her Out of Iowa Event

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called the police on Laura Loomer and had her escorted out of her town hall event in Iowa.

Loomer had tickets to attend and had not caused any problems when she was approached by two police officers and a member of Haley’s campaign.

“@NikkiHaley just called the cops on me and had me escorted out of her town hall in Iowa. I was literally just standing and her staff let me inside the event after they sent me confirmation of my tickets,” Loomer posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with a video of the incident.

The pro-Trump journalist continued, “[Haley] wants to be President and talks a big talk about how she’s going to use her heels to put dictators in their place, but she is so triggered by my presence, she had 2 police remove me from her event.”

“How does Nikki Haley plan on dealing with Putin and Xi if she can’t even handle Laura Loomer?” the post continued.

“Nikki Haley clearly doesn’t support free speech,” Loomer added. “For someone who likes to pretend to be anti-dictator, she sure is acting like a dictator by using the police to have women removed from her events. Way to enforce the concept of weaponized government on the 3 year anniversary of January 6, Nikki!”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy weighed in on the incident, writing, “If Nikki Haley can’t talk to people who challenge her here in the United States, she has no business representing our country abroad – period.”

Loomer has broken several stories about Haley, including allegations that she had an extramarital affair with a previous staff member.

NIKKI HALEY EXTRA MARITAL AFFAIR??? Did you know an affidavit was signed in 2010 by a man named William Folks who says he had an affair with @NikkiHaley, who is married and was married at the time of this affair? According to the affidavit, William Folks said, “I was… https://t.co/1YdGe5anD5 pic.twitter.com/0kBLnDkqSo — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 5, 2024

Former President Donald Trump blasted Nikki Haley for being a globalist during his campaign rally in Iowa on Friday.

The Republican frontrunner began by asserting that Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are tied for second place, would not do anything to secure the southern border.

“Ron DeSanctimonious and Nikki Haley and all the rest of the pack will never do what it takes to secure the border,” Trump said. “They’ll never do what it takes to make our country great again. They’re never gonna do it. I know them all very well. They don’t have what it takes.”

Trump then addressed Haley’s globalist policies directly.

“Nikki Haley has been in the pocket of the open borders establishment donors her entire career and she’s a globalist,” Trump said. “You know, she likes the globe.”

“I like America First, the people in this room like America First, and Nikki Haley’s campaign is being funded by Biden donors. Did you know that? Biden donors, because they’re trying to get her, like in particular– here we’re doing so well I think they’ve sort of given up. Did you notice, they’re sort of like out of here? But in New Hampshire they have a lot of Biden donors and contributors putting money into her campaign. That tells you– that should be enough to stop her right there. Well, she’s stopped.”

Trump slammed the neoconservative presidential candidate as “the enemy of the working class” last Friday. He also gave her a new nickname — “Nikki New Taxes.”

In a press release titled “KISS OF DEATH: Nikki New Taxes,” the campaign warned that Haley “pushed for a WHOPPING 60% increase in the state gas tax in South Carolina after promising voters she would never do so.”

“She also voted for an unconscionable 20% increase in the state sales tax, making her the enemy of the working-class and an ally of lobbyist cronies taking advantage of impressionable politicians looking for their approval,” the campaign continued.

The press release explained, “Nikki Haley’s shameful record as governor has now been exposed, and voters are witnessing who she really is: a tax wielding politician who is more interested in doing the bidding of her puppetmasters instead of doing what’s right for the American people.”

Team Trump has given Nikki Haley two nicknames in the last 24 hours: * “Beijing Nikki” * “Nikki New Taxes” (see reply) These monikers come in addition to Trump’s own handle for Haley (“Birdbrain”).

“To make matters worse, she has promoted entitlement reform, RINO talk for ripping away Medicare and Social Security and increasing the retirement age,” the press release concluded. “How much longer do you want to force people to slave away just so they can earn what they have been promised, Nikki?”

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung added, “The truth is finally coming out about Nikki Haley’s troublesome record showing her total disdain for the working-class and a willingness to sellout to lobbyist parasites.”

In 2019, Haley was elected to Boeing’s board of directors months after leaving her post in the Trump administration.

Soon after, the former UN ambassador purchased a $2.4 million waterfront estate on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Nikki Haley’s $2.5M SC mansion You can’t defeat a corrupt sellout by nominating a corrupt sellout pic.twitter.com/2AWmAgQXld — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 28, 2023

“Post her tenure, reports surfaced that Haley boosted her fortune eight-fold — to $8 million — after leaving the Trump administration,” the New York Post reported at the time.

The report added, “Haley had a net worth of less than $1 million when she surprisingly called it quits in 2018.”