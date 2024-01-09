WATCH: Nikki Haley Runs Out Back Door of Her Own Event After Being Asked by Loomer Unleashed About Donations from Epstein Associate

Nikki Haley fled out the back door of her own event after being questioned by a Loomer Unleashed contributor about her donations from Jeffrey Epstein associate and Democrat mega-donor Reid Hoffman.

On Tuesday, Loomer Unleashed contributor Charles Downs confronted Haley about the money during a campaign event in Waukee, Iowa.

“Governor, will call on your Stand for America PAC to return Reid Hoffman’s donation in light of the Jeffrey Epstein documents?” Downs asked.

The PAC supporting Haley received $250,000 from Hoffman, who visited Epstein’s island after his conviction for “procuring a child for prostitution.”

Hoffman had visited Epstein’s Caribbean island Little St. James — also known as “pedophile island,” in 2014.

Instead of discussing the issue, Haley stopped what she was doing and was escorted out the back door.

“Nikki Haley REFUSED to take questions after her speech at her own Iowa town hall, and then she RAN AWAY and left her own event after she was asked by @LoomerUnleashed why she is taking money from Democrat Mega Donor and Jeffrey Epstein associate Reid Hoffman, who visited Epstein Island AFTER Epstein was convicted of Pedophilia,” Laura Loomer, owner of Loomer Unleashed, posted on X along with the video.

Loomer added, “It is worth noting that Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, is also funding E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump, in which she falsely accused Donald Trump of RAPING her.”

“Nikki Haley is funded by Marxist, Democrat Pedophile-enablers, and she ran away when she was pressed about it!” the post concluded.

Haley has not been taking questions from the audience at her events ever since Loomer announced a contest with a $250 prize for people confronting her.

Following the question, Haley’s staffer told the Loomer Unleashed contributor, “we know you’re with Laura Loomer. You need to leave. If you don’t, we will have you arrested.”

Over the weekend, Haley’s campaign kicked Loomer out of an event and called the police on her.

“@NikkiHaley just called the cops on me and had me escorted out of her town hall in Iowa. I was literally just standing and her staff let me inside the event after they sent me confirmation of my tickets,” Loomer posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with a video of the incident.

The pro-Trump journalist continued, “[Haley] wants to be President and talks a big talk about how she’s going to use her heels to put dictators in their place, but she is so triggered by my presence, she had 2 police remove me from her event.”

“How does Nikki Haley plan on dealing with Putin and Xi if she can’t even handle Laura Loomer?” the post continued.

“Nikki Haley clearly doesn’t support free speech,” Loomer added. “For someone who likes to pretend to be anti-dictator, she sure is acting like a dictator by using the police to have women removed from her events. Way to enforce the concept of weaponized government on the 3 year anniversary of January 6, Nikki!”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy weighed in on the incident, writing, “If Nikki Haley can’t talk to people who challenge her here in the United States, she has no business representing our country abroad – period.”

Unfortunately for these anti-Trump candidates, Loomer will be in Iowa all week.