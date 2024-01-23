WATCH: New Hampshire’s RINO Governor Sununu Trashes Trump Ahead of Republican Primary – Trump Responds

New Hampshire’s RINO Governor Chris Sununu trashed Trump during an appearance on Fox News ahead of the Republican primary.

Sununu has been trashing Trump for years.

Sununu told Fox News host Harris Faulkner that Trump can barely keep a cogent thought.

WATCH:

GOP Gov. Sununu: This is not the Donald Trump of 2016. He can barely keep a cogent thought. I’ve worked with him very closely, he’s not the same guy. This guy does not have his fast ball pic.twitter.com/D8fwnk3SkQ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 23, 2024

Sununu’s own constituents don’t like him.

Recall that Sununu was booed by New Hampshire voters when Trump brought up his name.

WATCH:

WATCH: Crowd in New Hampshire booed @ChrisSununu, their Governor, when President Trump talked about how bad Sununu is. Sununu has endorsed @NikkiHaley for President. pic.twitter.com/hdccNSD5VJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 20, 2024

Trump responded to Sununu’s attacks on Tuesday.

“Why does Fox keep putting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on??? Every time I mention his name at a Rally, they BOOO like crazy. He’s all jacked up on something, but he ran for President, without having the courage to announce, and did really poorly. To have this loser on so much is really bad TV.” Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday morning before he arrived at a polling place in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Sununu attacked Trump AGAIN in a post on X.

I suppose it’s tough keeping up with the conversation given your advanced age. Maybe try subtitles next time. Thanks for watching. pic.twitter.com/hTET2s6z5d — Chris Sununu (@ChrisSununu) January 23, 2024

New Hampshire voters love Trump. He received a rock star welcome at a polling place in Londonderry ahead of the Republican primary on Tuesday.

A new poll taken by Insider Advantage after Ron DeSantis dropped out shows Trump tops 60 percent in the New Hampshire primary.