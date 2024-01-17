WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a hearing titled “The Biden Administration’s Regulatory and Policymaking Efforts to Undermine U.S. Immigration Law.” The hearing will examine how the Biden Administration has engaged in a regulatory and policymaking onslaught against the rule of U.S. immigration law. The Biden Administration rolled back deterrent focused policies, creating a national security and humanitarian crisis along the southern U.S. border. Since his first day in office, President Biden and his Administration issued a series of executive orders, policy memoranda, and engaged in other regulatory actions signaling to the world that illegal immigration will have little, if any consequence.

“The crisis at our southern border is a crisis of the Biden Administration’s own making. President Biden and his administration’s unilateral actions to unravel the rule of law have created the worst border crisis in U.S. history. Cartel drug smuggling and human trafficking are surging, terrorists are exploiting the crisis, and communities are overwhelmed by illegal aliens being released by the Biden Administration. The Biden Administration refuses to reverse course and has the gall to ask for more money to throw at the problem. No amount of money can fix bad policy. It’s past time to put deterrent-focused policies in place and this hearing is a great opportunity to hear from experts what that looks like,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Hearing titled “The Biden Administration’s Regulatory and Policymaking Efforts to Undermine U.S. Immigration Law”

DATE: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

  • Joseph Edlow, Former Acting Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Founder, Edlow Group LLC
  • Tom Homan, Former Acting Director, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • Liz Murrill, Attorney General, State of Louisiana

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.