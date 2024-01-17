The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a hearing on the Biden Border Crisis with testimony from former ICE Director Tom Homan, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, and U.S. Citizenship and former Immigration Services Chief Counsel Joseph Edlow.

“The hearing will examine how the Biden Administration has engaged in a regulatory and policymaking onslaught against the rule of U.S. immigration law,” according to a press release.

Joe Biden’s open border policies of transporting illegals across the country to a city of their choosing and allowing them to stay are destroying America. Joe Biden is currently suing Texas Governor Greg Abbott for attempting to install razor wire at the border and enforce newly passed state laws that require illegals to be arrested and deported.

More than 11 million illegals have entered the United States since Joe Biden took office, and more than 300,000 illegals were encountered at the southern border last month, setting a new record for Joe Biden’s invasion.

Even sanctuary city leaders and blue state Democrat leaders are getting fed up now that their towns are being overrun with illegal immigrants.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, it has gotten so bad in states like New York that students are being forced out of school and sent home to learn remotely to make room to house illegals:

The House Committee on Homeland Security will also continue its impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Thursday in a hearing titled “Voices for the Victims: The Heartbreaking Reality of the Mayorkas Border Crisis.”

Tom Homan, Former Acting Director, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Liz Murrill, Attorney General, State of Louisiana The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

