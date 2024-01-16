WATCH LIVE NOW: President Trump Speaks to Massive Crowd in Atkinson, New Hampshire After LANDSLIDE Iowa Victory – NH Voters Waited Hours in Storm, 6 Inches of Snow to See President Trump

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 6:30 PM for a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, ahead of next Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

This comes after Trump’s massive landslide victory in the first in the nation Iowa caucus.

The mainstream media, including the Associated Press, called the caucuses for Trump just 30 minutes after they began.

Trump’s win in Iowa marks a significant moment in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential race, underscoring Trump’s enduring influence within the Republican Party.

Joe Biden took notice of Trump’s victory, calling him “the clear [GOP] frontrunner,” and used the moment to complain about “extreme MAGA Republicans.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out yesterday after Trump’s massive victory, is expected to join President Trump on stage for the first time in New Hampshire.

This is what all GOP candidates should do. It’s time to unite behind the only serious candidate in the race and America’s only shot at fixing this country.

“Ramaswamy departs the race with only 4 percent support nationally and 5 percent in soon-to-vote New Hampshire, so his withdrawal won’t make a huge impact on the race. However, it could help Trump’s campaign on the margins, given that most Ramaswamy supporters will probably now switch their allegiance to the former president,” ABC reports.

As Tucker Carlson reported on his show, “Nikki Haley’s team is burning through about $3 million a week in New Hampshire” with backing from Democrat megadonor and Jeffery Epstein friend Reed Hoffman. They are doing everything possible to stop Trump, but it’s not working!

However, The Gateway Pundit reported that New Hampshire voters waited for hours in a snowstorm to see President Donald Trump with Vivek Ramaswamy!

When Trump walked onto the stage, the crowd began chanting, “USA, USA, USA!” and singing along to God Bless the USA!

The people of New Hampshire, much like the people of Iowa and the rest of America, want Trump!

Watch President Trump speak live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: