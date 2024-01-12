WATCH: Eric Bolling Says Nikki Haley Won’t Go Back on His Show After He Criticized Her, ‘You Can’t Have That Thin of a Skin’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling says Nikki Haley won’t return to his show after he criticized her for wanting to ban anonymous social media accounts.

Haley had gone on his show many times before he dared to disagree.

Bolling discussed her ghosting during an interview with David Polyansky, the deputy campaign manager for Ron DeSantis.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Bolling began. “Nikki Haley, she’s been on the show, she was my governor for a long time– she won’t come back.”

The host elaborated, “She won’t come back because I called her out on a harebrained idea that she had about making anything you post on the internet somehow be tied to your identification.”

“I thought it was insane, I’m a libertarian, I hated it,” Bolling continued. “I mentioned it, she wouldn’t even give us someone like yourself who represents the Haley campaign to have a conversation.”

ERIC BOLLING reveals Nikki Haley has refused to go on his show since he criticized her insane government censorship plan: “You can’t have that thin of a skin and expect to be the president.” pic.twitter.com/O9qRtEOTox — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) January 12, 2024

Bolling added, “You can’t have that thin of a skin and expect to be the president of the free world, literally.”

A clip of the exchange was shared by the DeSantis War Room.

In November, Haley drew massive backlash from all over the political spectrum for saying that anonymous social media accounts are a threat to national security.

The hawkish Republican presidential candidate said that everyone should have to verify their identities before being allowed to share their views online.

Many said that her proposal was a chilling look at her view of the First Amendment, especially at a time when so many have been canceled and fired for holding conservative views.

.@NikkiHaley is *openly* pushing for the government to use private tech companies to censor speech. This is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats’ playbook. Any politician who thinks it’s OK for the government to use the private sector as its… pic.twitter.com/Cb1847r6CA — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 14, 2023

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasted Haley for her position, saying that it is a “flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats’ playbook.”

“Any politician who thinks it’s OK for the government to use the private sector as its censorship bureau shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House,” Ramaswamy stated.