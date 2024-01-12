WATCH – Bill O’Reilly Goes Scorched Earth on Biden: ‘The Democratic Party Has to Get Destroyed Next November’ (VIDEO)

by

There is a clip of Bill O’Reilly that is going viral on Twitter/X right now and for good reason. He recently went off on Biden, the far left, Democrats, and the media.

He talks about the country’s crime problem and the refusal of progressive DAs to prosecute criminals. He says that he no longer has any progressive friends because he has thrown them all out of his house.

Love him or hate him, this is Bill O’Reilly at his best.

The Western Journal has more details:

In a video shared by Citizen Free Press on X (formerly Twitter), Bill O’Reilly went off on a rant that perhaps many of us can sympathize with.

On his podcast, “No Spin News,” O’Reilly revealed that he doesn’t “have progressive friends anymore.”

The journalist, enraged by progressive policies that have run our economy and major cities into the ground, began by saying, “We got to stop this now.” As for his “progressive friends,” he said, “they’re gone, because I can’t stomach them.”…

O’Reilly led with his outrage at the crime running rampant in blue cities, thanks to “progressive DAs funded by George Soros [who] don’t want to punish the violent criminals.” If you support that, he said, then “get out of my house … I’ve had it.”

Watch the clip below:

People are responding to his rant:

A lot of people feel this way.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.