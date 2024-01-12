WATCH – Bill O’Reilly Goes Scorched Earth on Biden: ‘The Democratic Party Has to Get Destroyed Next November’ (VIDEO)

There is a clip of Bill O’Reilly that is going viral on Twitter/X right now and for good reason. He recently went off on Biden, the far left, Democrats, and the media.

He talks about the country’s crime problem and the refusal of progressive DAs to prosecute criminals. He says that he no longer has any progressive friends because he has thrown them all out of his house.

Love him or hate him, this is Bill O’Reilly at his best.

The Western Journal has more details:

In a video shared by Citizen Free Press on X (formerly Twitter), Bill O’Reilly went off on a rant that perhaps many of us can sympathize with. On his podcast, “No Spin News,” O’Reilly revealed that he doesn’t “have progressive friends anymore.” The journalist, enraged by progressive policies that have run our economy and major cities into the ground, began by saying, “We got to stop this now.” As for his “progressive friends,” he said, “they’re gone, because I can’t stomach them.”… O’Reilly led with his outrage at the crime running rampant in blue cities, thanks to “progressive DAs funded by George Soros [who] don’t want to punish the violent criminals.” If you support that, he said, then “get out of my house … I’ve had it.”

Watch the clip below:

Bill O’Reilly has reached his absolute limit. pic.twitter.com/FkuGovnDHs — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 11, 2024

People are responding to his rant:

I miss this guy. He was one of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/zDsWdJ6oPV — Eric Matheny ️ (@ericmmatheny) January 11, 2024

Bill is saying what every one of us has been thinking and shouting about- he’s just got a bigger platform for it and I love it! https://t.co/NOt9D8k7qh — QueenMother (@QueenMother1976) January 11, 2024

I never really liked a whole segment of Bill O'Reilly, but that minute and 30 seconds, I agree with it all. — Matthew Pezzone (@MatthewPezzone) January 11, 2024

A lot of people feel this way.