WATCH: Biden Claims Trump’s Iowa Win Doesn’t ‘Mean Anything’

Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s Iowa win doesn’t “mean anything.”

Trump won the state’s caucuses on Monday with a landslide victory.

“I don’t think Iowa means anything,” Biden said of Trump’s win.

President Biden tells reporters on Trump winning Iowa: “I don’t think Iowa means anything.” Says Trump only got “50 something thousand votes.” pic.twitter.com/HzmXIbT2tt — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) January 18, 2024

Biden added that Trump, “only got 50-something thousand votes.”

“The president got 50-some-thousand votes, the lowest number of votes anybody who’s won got. You know, this idea that he’s going to runaway, he can think anyway he wants, let him make that judgement,” Biden said.

Trump won 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Haley, who has robust support from Democrats who changed registration to participate in the caucuses, won Johnson County by a single vote.

Biden’s approval currently sits at 33 percent, the lowest point for any president in the last 15 years, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

Trump’s lowest approval rating during his presidency was 36 percent.

No president has ever won re-election with their approval rating below 40 percent.

“If you’re a Democrat, this is near a worst case scenario in a presidential election year. Here you have an incumbent president that’s polling in the 20s as far as approval among Independents. He is hemorrhaging support from Black and Hispanic voters. No president has won re-election with approval below 40%, Biden is currently at 33% overall,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha said.

“Meanwhile, Donald Trump just won Iowa by more than four touchdowns over a popular governor and formidable challenger in the form of Ron DeSantis. According to the RealClearPolitics betting averages, he is the odds on favorite to win back the presidency.”

Concha added, “And unless prices begin to go down, which they likely won’t, and the border somehow improves, which it won’t, and these wars overseas suddenly end, which they won’t, it’s hard to see how Biden turns us around as he continues to get older and less visible to American voters.”