Washington Wizard’s Player Charged With Stealing Body Wash, Candles and More from Target

Recently cut Washington Wizards point guard Ryan Rollins has been charged with seven counts of petit larceny.

Fox 5 DC reported Rollins is being accused of shoplifting from a Target in Alexandria, Virginia, multiple times.

Documents filed in an Alexandria General District Court alleged Rollins stole items such as candles, body wash, and groceries.

Rollins had a base salary of $1.7 million at the time of his alleged thefts.

According to documents on file at Alexandria General District Court, Rollins committed the above crimes seven times between Sept. 9-Nov. 9. He is scheduled to next appear in court in Virginia on Feb. 7, according to court documents.

Target is expected to lose over $1.3 billion due to theft in 2023 alone.

