Washington Wizard’s Player Charged With Stealing Body Wash, Candles and More from Target

Recently cut Washington Wizards point guard Ryan Rollins has been charged with seven counts of petit larceny.

Fox 5 DC reported Rollins is being accused of shoplifting from a Target in Alexandria, Virginia, multiple times.

Documents filed in an Alexandria General District Court alleged Rollins stole items such as candles, body wash, and groceries.

Rollins had a base salary of $1.7 million at the time of his alleged thefts.

Washington Wizards G Ryan Rollins was released from the team Monday after being charged with 7 counts of petit larceny. He allegedly stole items like groceries, soap, & candles from an Alexandria, VA Target on multiple occasions in the fall. His salary was set at $1.7m this year. pic.twitter.com/8OGQf9QO0E

Per Fox 5 DC:

Former Washington Wizards player Ryan Rollins, has been charged with seven counts of petit larceny after a string of thefts from a Target in Potomac Yards.

The former Wizards point guard — who had a base salary of $1.7 million this year, according to Spotrac — is accused of stealing body wash, candles, sporting goods, groceries, and more. The items he is accused of stealing are valued at less than $1,000.

Former Washington Wizards player accused of stealing groceries, body wash, and candles from Target

According to documents on file at Alexandria General District Court, Rollins committed the above crimes seven times between Sept. 9-Nov. 9. He is scheduled to next appear in court in Virginia on Feb. 7, according to court documents.