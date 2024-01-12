Virginia Police Warn of Group of Serial Burglars Approaching Homes with Bouquets of Roses

Virginia’s Fairfax County Police are warning the public about a “Rose Ruse” in which a group of serial burglars are approaching homes with bouquets of roses before breaking in and robbing them.

The department says the group has conducted at least five burglaries since December 28.

In a news release about the operation, the Fairfax County Police said, “In four of the burglaries, a woman approached the home with flowers and knocked on the door. When no one answered, she returned to an awaiting vehicle. Two men then forced entry into the home and stole valuables. The items stolen from the homes included jewelry, cash, and purses. The suspects have attempted to conceal their identities by obscuring and tampering with home surveillance cameras.”

So far, there have been burglaries in Great Falls, Oakton, Reston, and two in McLean.

The most recent incidents took place on January 8th and 9th.

Detectives are asking the community for their assistance in identifying a woman caught on a security camera at one of the homes.

“Anyone who recently had someone attempt to deliver flowers to your home or has seen someone matching the picture above is asked to contact our officers,” the department said.

Those with information can call the detectives at 703-556-7750.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at (703) 246-4676 or online here.

According to the news release, tipsters, including anonymous ones, are eligible for a “cash reward.”

The department did not say what the reward was.

