Video Resurfaces of Fani Willis Vowing Not to Date Subordinates and Expressing Concerns Over Taxpayer-Funded Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits

Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, currently overseeing the high-profile election interference case against former President Donald Trump, is accused of being a hypocrite over allegations that contradict her previous commitments to professional conduct.

An old video has resurfaced, highlighting Willis’s vow to avoid workplace affairs, particularly those under her authority, the Free Beacon reported.

This revelation comes amidst allegations that she hired her romantic partner to prosecute the former president, a scenario she had explicitly promised to avoid.

During an April 2020 appearance on the Patricia Crayton Show, months before her election, Willis made clear statements regarding workplace relationships.

“It is saddening to me if young women felt like they came to work and they were, one, even judged for being a woman. But two, if certainly they felt uncomfortable within the workplace, that will not be something that is allowed on my watch. Supervisors under my leadership that are not encouraging and building up my staff will not be supervisors in my administration, and I certainly will not be choosing people to date that work under me. Let me just say that we are at a place in society where things happen in people’s relationships, husband and wife. Sometimes there are outside relationships. I don’t think that that’s what the community is concerned about, although there might be a moral breaking in that. I think that what citizens are really, really concerned about is if you chose to have inappropriate contact with employees. I mean, there’s nothing that I can say on it other than it is distracting. It is certainly inappropriate for the number one law enforcement officer in this state, and it really saddens me. And it will be very unfortunate if the taxpayers of this community have to pay for any of those lawsuits.”

The District Attorney’s past pledges are under the microscope after allegations that she is in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she appointed in November 2021 to go after Trump. Lawyers for Trump’s allies have brought the matter to light, claiming the relationship is not only inappropriate but also a case of honest services fraud.

Last week it was reported Fani Willis had been subpoenaed to testify in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to go after former President Donald Trump and his associates.

An attorney for Fani Willis immediately filed a motion to quash the subpoena and accused Jocelyn Wade of “interfering” with her RICO case against Trump.

Then on Friday, Jocelyn Wade’s legal counsel filed a response to Fani Willis’ request for a protective order – and Jocelyn Wade produced the receipts!

Jocelyn Wade unleashed on Fani Willis.