VIDEO: John Fetterman Spends His Night Trolling Pro-Hamas Agitators with Israeli Flag After They Showed Up at His Home to Harass Him

Braddock, Pennsylvania -For the past several months, Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has demonstrated shocking glimpses of common sense, which is endearing himself to conservatives and angering his leftist supporters.

Fetterman, for example, has been critical about the border invasion taking place with the Biden regime’s encouragement and has supported border talks with Republicans to help solve the crisis. He has said the situation is so awful the American dream itself is threatened by record illegal immigration.

He also went against Democrat leadership and demanded indicted New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez resign from the Senate.

But his most significant break from the left has been on the Israel-Hamas war. Fetterman is a big supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself. He has even declined to back a “two-state” solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict favored by his Democrat colleagues.

Fetterman’s independent streak on Israel was again displayed Friday night. Pro-Hamas agitators showed up at his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania waving Palestinian flags and chanting, “Fetterman, Fetterman, you can’t hide! You support genocide!”

But instead of ignoring or trying to pander to the losers, Fetterman got on his rooftop and spent the night trolling them with an Israeli flag.

The person who captured the epic response, a pro-Hamas Marxist, called it “an unbelievable sight to see.”

John Fetterman spent the night standing on a rooftop waving an Israeli flag at protestors in Pennsylvania. Just an unbelievable sight to see. pic.twitter.com/5sJHMTLMht — James Ray (@GoodVibePolitik) January 27, 2024

This was not the first time Fetterman mocked pro-Hamas protesters. In November, Fetterman waved an Israeli flag in their faces outside of the Senate.

Not many Democrats would dare show this amount of audacity in confronting the radical left. This goes double for Joe Biden, who earlier this month let himself get shut down by pro-Hamas protesters and later tried to appease them.

Fetterman still does not deserve to be trusted entirely because he remains quite liberal on most issues. But he has surpassed conservatives’ meager expectations of him.