VIDEO: Deranged Thug with Violent Criminal History Jumps Over Bench and Viciously Attacks Nevada Judge During Sentencing

Las Vegas, Nevada – Shocking footage has emerged showing the moment a deranged man with a violent criminal history beats down a helpless Clark County District Court judge in Vegas during a Wednesday hearing.

As KTNV reported, a three-time felon named Deobra Redden was being sentenced by Judge Mary Kay Holthus for the crime of aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm. He had entered a plea of guilty during the hearing.

Despite his criminal history, Redden hoped the judge would go soft on him. KLAS reported Redden’s attorney pleaded with Holthus to sentence his client to probation and allow him to make bail.

Judge Holtus decided that would prove unwise, though. She says in the video, “I think it’s time he (Redden) gets a taste of something else.”

Redden responds by uttering multiple curse words and jumping over the judge’s bench to attack her in a vicious manner. He can be heard repeatedly punching her and yelling obscenities while security officers desperately try to stop him.

Several other people traded blows with Redden, including Holtus’s law clerk and the court bailiff, before eventually throwing the thug to the ground.

An alarm also sounded for several minutes, alerting others to the incident before it finally ended.

KTNV was the first to obtain video of the attack, which has since gone viral.

WATCH:

KTNV revealed that the judge hit her head but somehow escaped the assault relatively unharmed.

A district court marshal has been hospitalized as a result of the unprovoked assault, however.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson released a statement following the shocking attack, expressing his gratitude that Judge Holtus escaped without severe injuries and thanked those who came to her assistance.

Thank God the judge is okay. Thank God for the heroic efforts of those who came to her aid, especially her marshal and law clerk. Without them, the situation would have been much worse as this defendant exhibited extremely violent behavior, and I’m confident there will be consequences.

TMZ notes Redden has had numerous violent run-ins with the law and a history with Holthus as well.

He was previously in front of her on charges of malicious destruction of property according to KLAS. also served a year in prison on a separate domestic battery charge. Records show he served one year in jail on a domestic battery charge, starting in 2021.

For his most recent alleged crime, which he was being sentenced on, KLAS reported that on April 23, 2023, Redden threatened to bust a man’s kneecaps which resulted in “substantial bodily harm.”

In May, a different judge ordered Redden to undergo a competency determination and he was committed to a state behavioral facility. Another judge then found Redden competent in October.

He pleaded guilty in November. Judge Holthus then issued a bench warrant for his arrest in December after he missed a court appearance.