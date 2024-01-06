Victor Reacts: You Get What You Deserve! Democrat Mayors Sue to Stop Busloads of Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

Sometimes you get what you deserve! That is exactly what is happening to these Democratic mayors that claimed their cities were “sanctuaries” for illegal aliens. Now that they are getting what they asked for, they are singing a different tune.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is so desperate to stop the flow of illegal border crossers into the city that he is now suing the bus companies for transporting them there. So much for being a sanctuary city. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is doing the same thing.

“We should protect our immigrants.” Period. Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

The controversial policy of Republican governors shipping busloads of illegals to sanctuary cities has highlighted one of the greatest examples of hypocrisy you will ever find. These blue cities are getting what they deserve.