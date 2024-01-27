Victor Reacts: We Are Witnessing Justice Die (VIDEO)

We are witnessing our justice system die as the left celebrates.
As reported by the Gateway Pundit, President Trump has been ordered to pay over $83,000,000 in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case after the state changed the laws to allow the lawsuit.
E. Jean Carroll went on CNN with her attorney Roberta Kaplan went on with CNN to brag about how Carroll was only able to file the lawsuit after New York Democrats changed the laws and extended the statute of limitations for sexual assault in the state. This allowed E. Jean Carroll to sue Trump for a rape she said took place in a department store sometime in the 1990s during a shopping spree with the younger Donald Trump. She didn’t even have to give a date or a year to get the case to court in New York City.
Conservatives are no longer allowed to defend themselves from bogus accusations without fear of being taken to court.
The weaponization of our “justice” system allows liberals to go shopping and bring forward cases in locations where they know they can find a Trump-hating judge and a jury that will rule against Trump no matter the facts of the case.
Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba ripped the kangaroo court:
“Ladies and gentlemen, you are not allowed to be stripped of every defense that you have. You are not allowed to be told that you can’t bring it up. And imagine a point where a judge tells the lawyer before your client, the former President of the United States, the leading candidate and obvious nominee for the Republican Party, before he takes the stand to defend himself. Ms. Haba, tell me the questions you’re going to ask in open court and tell me exactly what he’s going to respond. And then edited my questions, edited the response he was allowed to give.”