Victor Reacts: We Are Witnessing Justice Die (VIDEO)

We are witnessing our justice system die as the left celebrates.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, President Trump has been ordered to pay over $83,000,000 in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case after the state changed the laws to allow the lawsuit.

E. Jean Carroll went on CNN with her attorney Roberta Kaplan went on with CNN to brag about how Carroll was only able to file the lawsuit after New York Democrats changed the laws and extended the statute of limitations for sexual assault in the state. This allowed E. Jean Carroll to sue Trump for a rape she said took place in a department store sometime in the 1990s during a shopping spree with the younger Donald Trump. She didn’t even have to give a date or a year to get the case to court in New York City.

Conservatives are no longer allowed to defend themselves from bogus accusations without fear of being taken to court.

The weaponization of our “justice” system allows liberals to go shopping and bring forward cases in locations where they know they can find a Trump-hating judge and a jury that will rule against Trump no matter the facts of the case.

Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba ripped the kangaroo court: