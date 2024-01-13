Victor Reacts: Tax Payer Funded Sex Changes? The Collective Insanity Continues (VIDEO)

Tax payer funded sex changes. Did you ever think we would get to this point?

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, “Maryland will now cover an unprecedented number of sex change procedures and treatments through the taxpayer-funded Medicaid program.”

A law that went into effect in the state on January 1 requires Medicaid to cover “gender-affirming treatment in a nondiscriminatory manner.” This includes breast implants, fertility preservation services, facial cosmetic surgeries, hair alterations, and much more. According to a report from the far-left LGBTQ Nation, “Voice therapy and lessons, scar and hair removal, hormone therapy, puberty blockers, fertility preservation, and ‘alterations’ to the abdomen, genitals, chest, buttocks, neck, and face are all included. Patients cannot be denied unless a healthcare professional decides the treatment would be detrimental to their health.”

How long will it be until the radical gender ideologs take this idea nation wide? If they have their way we will all soon be financial participants in the genital destruction and mutilation of our fellow citizens.

The collective insanity must be stopped. We need a return to reality.