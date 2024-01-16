Victor Reacts: Sorry You’re Freezing, But Enjoy Our Wind Turbines! (VIDEO)

Much of the country is hunkered down today amidst freezing temperatures. Luckily we have big beautiful wind turbines to keep us warm. The only problem is they don’t work.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, in Texas citizens are being encouraged to conserve energy due to issues with solar and wind energy production.

Texas grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) on Monday asked residents to conserve electricity use as temperatures fall below zero with the wind chill in some parts of the state. The conservation alert comes one day after ERCOT issued a warning to Texas residents as the state braces for freezing rain, snow and subzero temps. ERCOT manages electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers and represents 90% of the state’s electric load, according to the company. The Texas grid operator begged residents to avoid using large appliances, lower thermostats a degree or two, turn off and unplug non-essential lights, and set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours due to issues with solar, wind generation.

According to ERCOT, solar and wind generation this week are forecast “to be lower than seasonally expected” during peak hours.

How many times will we fail the same test before we go back to what works? Truth is, they will continue regardless of the failures because it is not about what works. It is about control.