Victor Reacts: Republican Sell Out? DeWine Folded After Getting Thousands From Pro-Trans Hospitals (VIDEO)

Recently as reported by Gateway Pundit, “Republican” Ohio governor Mike DeWine vetoed House Bill 68 which would have protected children from genital mutilation.

House Bill 68 proposed to ban physicians from providing gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, to trans youth and would prohibit gender reassignment surgeries for minors. It also sought to bar transgender girls from competing in female sports categories. DeWine told reporters that the ban would do “more harm than good.” “These are truly complex issues, and reasonable people draw vastly different conclusions,” DeWine said during a press conference on Friday. “This bill would impact a very small number of Ohio’s children, but for those children who face gender dysphoria, and for their families, the consequences of this could not be more profound.”

DeWine’s seemingly inexplicable decision to veto the bill may be explained by the $40,000 he received from pro-trans hospitals like the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association (OCHA), Cincinnati Children’s, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and ProMedica Children’s Hospital.

The Federalist Papers report:

A review of donations from 2018 to 2023 reveals that the governor received a total of $40,300 from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association (OCHA), Cincinnati Children’s, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and ProMedica Children’s Hospital.

Sacrificing children at the alter of modern gender theory is not a “complex” issue, it is pure evil. The children of Ohio deserve better.