Veteran John Rourke Travels to Texas to Rescue Dogs Facing Inhumane Conditions in Illegal Immigrant Community

****Warning graphic photos below*****

Colony Ridge in Texas, 35 miles north of Houston, is a sprawling development that’s become a magnet for illegals.

Amid the reported squalor, crime, and cartels, there are also hundreds of animals facing inhumane conditions that have been abused, starved, and abandoned.

Volunteers told The New York Post they regularly see dogs suffering from bullet or machete wounds while others have been burned or hanged.

Hundreds of starved and emaciated dogs wander the community.

John Rourke of Blue Line Moving company is partnering with Big Dog Ranch Rescue and other rescue organizations to travel to Colony Ridge this weekend.

The groups hope to rescue around 100 dogs and transport them to Palm Beach County, Florida, for rehab and eventual adoption.

Rourke told The Gateway Pundit, “Colony Ridge is a prime example of what bringing the 3rd world to the USA looks like. Abandoned animals and burning trash everywhere.”

“Import the 3rd world, become the 3rd world.”

Colony ridge is out of control and something must be done. We will rescue as many dogs as possible on Friday and Saturday. @BiancaForTexas @btdogrescue https://t.co/Qqur294I89 — John (@Bluelinemoving1) January 16, 2024

Rescuer Lisa Noble has made multiple trips over the past five years and has rescued close to 1,500 dogs.

Noble told The Post the current situation is the worst she has ever seen.

During her near-daily trips to feed the starving dogs, she claims to have witnessed young people driving around and “doing donuts,” sometimes running over and even killing the dogs that roam the grounds in packs. “It’s on purpose, it’s absolute cruelty, and it’s out of control,” Nobel said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. “Some make it and some don’t,” she added, saying she has found litters of puppies shot in their heads and stuffed in trash bags. “It’s a heartbreak every day.”

****Warning graphic photos*****

Tucker Carlson recently shared a video about the invasion of the United States and specifically addressed what is happening in Colony Ridge.

Rourke is also founder of We Fund The Blue Foundation and the Great American Cleanup, which helps clean up the mess left by illegals in border towns. The organization also provides disaster relief to areas across the country impacted by natural and man-made disasters.

Following a cleanup, the nonprofit raises funds to support, honor, and recognize the local law enforcement community.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Rourke in August about his efforts.