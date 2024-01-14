Two More Republican Senators Have Now Endorsed Trump for 2024

Trump already has the endorsement of plenty of Republican lawmakers. Now he has picked up two more.

Over the last few says, Senator Mike Lee of Utah and Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming have both endorsed Trump for the 2024 election.

From Politico:

Utah Sen. Mike Lee endorses Trump Utah Sen. Mike Lee endorsed former President Donald Trump, calling the presidential race a “binary choice.” “Look, whether you like Donald Trump or not, whether you agree with everything he says or not, he is our one opportunity to choose order over chaos and putting America first over America last,” Lee said during an appearance on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle on Friday… “Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice,” Lee wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, & embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans,” he continued. “I choose Trump.”

ABC News has the story on Barrasso:

Top Republican Sen. John Barrasso endorses Donald Trump Sen. John Barrasso has became the highest-ranking Senate Republican to endorse former president Donald Trump’s reelection bid just days out from the Iowa caucuses. “America was better off under President Donald Trump’s leadership,” Barrasso said in a statement Tuesday night. “Working with Republicans in Congress, President Trump created the strongest economy of a generation, secured our Southern Border against a lawless drug and crime invasion, and made America an energy dominant superpower.” The Wyoming lawmaker also attacked Biden over inflation. Trump thanked him on his social media platform. “To know John is to both like and respect him, a truly extraordinary man,” Trump said on Truth Social.

I just endorsed Donald Trump. Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice. Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, & embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans. I’ll take the mean tweets. I choose Trump. https://t.co/hirfTzUqpH — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 13, 2024

BREAKING: John Barrasso, the third highest-ranking Republican senator, has endorsed Donald Trump for president. pic.twitter.com/66QUfXDvSm — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 10, 2024

There will be many more of these endorsements to come between now and November.