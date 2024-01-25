Two Large Money Donors Ditch Neo-Con RINO Nikki Haley Despite Her Vow to Continue Presidential Race

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will likely be hard-pressed to continue her doomed presidential campaign as large-money donors have begun to abandon ship.

CNBC reported Wednesday that notorious Billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman decided that he had wasted enough money on the Haley campaign and is closing his wallet. As TGP readers know, Hoffman has cut big checks to Joe Biden’s reelection effort and also donated $250,000 to a super PAC backing Haley.

The Daily Mail notes Hoffman previously wrote on his Linkedin page that donating to Haley was worth it to stop Trump because America would “survive’” her presidency even if she was not “as good” a president as Biden.

“Nikki Haley would not be as good for America as Joe Biden, but America would survive her administration,” Hoffman wrote. “If America is to avoid another Trump presidency, it will be because Trump loses an election next year. If he is to lose, it will either be to Nikki Haley in the primary or Joe Biden in the general,” he continued.

Metal magnate and prominent GOP donor Andy Sabin is also throwing Haley under the bus. Sabin had contributed $1.7 million to GOP campaigns over three cycles.

Here is Sabin explaining to Fox Business host Neil Cavuto why Haley needs to get out.

VIDEO:

GOP donor Andy Sabin to Neil: It's time for Nikki Haley to walk away pic.twitter.com/2HKZsSvm2X — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) January 24, 2024

SABIN: Haley needs to drop out. Regardless of what anyone tells you, her money is going to dry up. Why would you fund someone who you know has no chance? You have to know when to hold them. You got to know when to fold them. You got to know when to walk away. It’s time for Nikki Haley to walk away.

As TGP previously reported, President Trump scored dominant, double-digit victories in the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary to essentially lock up the GOP nomination. His victory in the Granite State was all the more impressive considering the massive amount of Democrat shenanigans encouraged by Haley to steal a win, as TGP previously revealed.

Meanwhile, Haley finished third and a distant second to the 45th President in New Hampshire. Yet, she still believes a path forward remains as TGP’s Kristinn Taylor notes.

Hopefully, the donor abandonment of Haley’s campaign is only beginning. The sooner she is forced to drop out, the quicker the party can unite around Trump and defeat Biden or whoever the Democrats put up.