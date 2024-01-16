Tucker Carlson Episode 65: What Do Results in Iowa Mean? – Nikki Haley Is a Committed Neoliberal (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump scored the greatest Republican caucus win in history on Monday night defeating the next closest Republican, Governor Ron DeSantis, by 30 points.

On Tuesday morning, Tucker Carlson weighed in on Trump’s historic win in the Hawkeye state.

Tucker Carlson, Episode 65.

Tucker Carlson: What would happen if we held an election the way that Americans used to do it just a few years ago? We should try that sometime. Here s how it would work. Everyone would vote on the same day in person. You would show up and present an id, just like you do at the airport or the liquor store. Then you’d mark your preferences on a piece of paper. You do it manually. There would be no electronic voting machines. There would be no dropboxes or absentee ballots. The poll workers would probably people that you recognize from your own zip code. They’d be your neighbors. They would not be employees of Mark Zuckerberg from California. As for the names on the ballot, you would get to choose those yourself, as citizens do. In a democracy, judges wouldn’t be allowed to tell you who you can vote for and who you can’t vote for. You’d get to decide. And then once you voted, nobody could order a stop to the vote counting. That would be illegal. So you would know the results of the election in just a few hours, and you would feel pretty confident that they were pretty real.

That’s how we used to do it in this country. What would happen if we tried it again? Well, as it happens, the state of Iowa did that very thing last night. They had their caucuses. That’s the first contest in the 2024 presidential cycle. It all felt very retro, very non third world, but the results were interesting.

Here they are. Donald Trump won 51% of the vote. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida got 21%. Nikki Haley got 19%. In other words, Donald Trump won decisively. At this point, it’s hard to see how he’s not the Republican nominee, because he didn’t just win last night, he triumphed overwhelmingly by a historic margin. Trump won the Iowa caucuses by about 30 points. That’s more than double the previous record that was set in 1988 by Bob Dole. So last night was not close. It was a shocking blowout. Trump did to Iowa what the Vikings once did to the Irish coast. Only smoldering huts remain.

Chris Wallace looked like he was going to be sick. On the other channels they cast about, looking for an explanation for this unexpected calamity. Here was NBC News’ explanation. This is a state that is overrepresented by white Christians that are going to participate in these caucuses, especially tonight. I today, earlier today, reached out to Robert Jones, Robbie Jones from the Public Religion Research Institute, knowing that we were going to talk about Iowa and this is a hyper evangelical white state, because I asked him, what do they get out of supporting Donald Trump because he keeps losing. He keeps delivering losses and losses and losses. And he said the following. They see themselves as the rightful inheritors of this country, and Trump has promised to give it back to them. All the things that we think about, about electability, about what are people gaming out, none of that matters when you believe that God has given you this country, that it is yours, and that everyone who is not a white, conservative Christian is a fraudulent American…

…Joe Biden’s entire reelection message is based on hating these dangerous christian whites. You heard it unmistakably in his speech last week to a black church in Charleston.

You should watch the whole thing online if you’d like a preview of every democratic presidential campaign to come for the next generation. It’s the Robert Mugabe strategy. The real problem, Joe Biden explained, is the whites. They did it. Never mind that white people’s life expectancy is dropping faster than any other group in America, thanks in large part to suicide, and that they will soon be a minority in the country their ancestors founded. If anything, these trends aren’t accelerating fast enough, says Mugabe Biden. There are too many white people. It’s their fault. So Democrats and media have been saying speeshes of this for years, as you know. And they say it both because apparently it works politically and because they sincerely believe it. And there’s no sign they plan to stop anytime in our lifetimes. But for now, they have a more pressing problem on their hands, and that’s how to stop Donald Trump and his white Christian campaign. And that’s a tough one, and it’s made tougher by last night’s results.

Thankfully, they have a plan, and the plan is Nikki Haley. Now, Haley, frankly, underperformed. Last night, they told her she was surging in Iowa. She was not surging. Nobody really likes her. She came in third by a thin margin. And that denies the media the chance to declare her the one true alternative to Donald Trump. But don’t expect them to give up on Nikki Haley. A Nikki Haley presidency is a lot like a war with Iran. It’s a terrible idea. No normal person wants it. But because a small, well funded group of extremely enthusiastic activists are determined to have it anyway, we are perpetually on the verge of getting it. The next skirmish in this ongoing battle is going to take place a week from today in New Hampshire. And hard as it is to believe, Nikki Haley could do pretty well there. She could even win the New Hampshire primary, potentially. How’s that possible, you ask? Well, it’s taken a lot of coordinated effort and above all, an awful lot of money. Judging from available disclosures, Nikki Haley’s team is burning through about $3 million a week in New Hampshire. By contrast, Ron DeSantis seems to be spending zero there. Now, much of Haley’s money comes not from Republicans or conservatives, but from committed democratic partisans. Anti civilization activist Reed Hoffman, for example, is a major Haley supporter.

Reed Hoffman is the founder of LinkedIn. He’s a friend of Jeffrey Epstein’s. He was a visitor to Petto island. In fact, he’s also the guy who funded E. Jean Carroll’s sexual assault case against Donald Trump. Reed Hoffman is a democratic mega donor. In 2020, he gave a million dollars to David Brock’s American Bridge pack. That’s a group designed to physically harass republican candidates. Hoffman’s money has also helped to prop up the authoritarian governor of California, Gavin Newsom, as well as many others on approximately the same team. So you know exactly who he is. What’s interesting is this cycle, Reed Hoffman is all in on Nikki Haley. His cash is paid for one of the most shameless propaganda operations in memory. So the very same people who told you four years ago that Joe Biden was a jovial, moderate grandfather is trying to return America to normal. Those same people are now trying to sell Nikki Haley as a conservative woman of principle. And one of the most enthusiastic peddlers of this absurdity is the neoliberal governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu. He’s been stumping for Nikki Haley in multiple states. Now, you may not know much about Chris Sununu, he gets relatively little attention outside of New England.

His charm-lessness makes him a terrible tv guest, so they don’t put him on very often. But there’s probably no republican office holder in the country who hates Republicans more than Chris Sununu does. At one point a few years ago, he complained that there were just too many whites in New Hampshire. Sununu has far more in common with Joe Biden than he does with the residents of, say, Coas county.

She’s channeling you. Because the thing about Nikki Haley is she’s just totally real. She’s America’s most authentic person who somehow wound up in this phony business of politics, probably against her will. She’s doing it for your sake. But Nikki Haley knows what republican voters care about because she feels it deeply in her soul. It’s reflexive. She leads from her gut. She sees the world through your eyes. Nikki Haley is not a bloodthirsty, power mad, feminist robot who takes millions in cash payoffs from the people who make weapons of mass destruction in exchange for promoting their wars. Oh, no, not at all. Nikki Haley is one of us. We can trust her. Okay, Chris Sununu, you seem like an honest guy. We believe you. But will voters in New Hampshire, republican voters believe Chris Sununu? Some of them probably will. Haley’s approval numbers among self described conservatives remain remarkably high. Why? Well, because she’s been endlessly promoted on the news outlets they watch and read. Thank you, Wall Street Journal. But those outlets are not telling them the truth. Nikki Haley is not a conservative. That’s not a slam on her.

It’s just a fact. Nikki Haley is a committed neoliberal, just like her creepy little friend Chris Sununu. And it’s measurable. For example, how many republican primary voters support the wave of illegal immigration that is currently destroying our country? Not many do. But Nikki Healy does. Illegal aliens are not criminals, she once explained to her friends at the Aspen Institute. We can’t disrespect them. How dare you disrespect them? We should give them amnesty. Reed Hoffman agrees with that, and that may explain why he sent her so much money. Then there’s the issue of BLM. Consider that. Did republican primary voters support the rioting and looting and killing that enveloped this country after George Floyd died three and a half years ago? They didn’t seem to support it. But Nikki Haley did support it. Quote, it’s important to understand that the death of George Floyd was personal and painful for many. In order to heal, it needs to be personal and painful for everyone. Nikki Haley wrote that on Twitter as the fires were burning. Nikki Haley wanted the rest of us to suffer because some armed robber died of a drug od after passing a counterfeit bill at a convenience store in Minneapolis…