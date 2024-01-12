Trump Trolls Biden With ‘White House Senior Living’ Video: “Where Residents Feel Like Presidents”

President Trump posted a meme video early Friday trolling 81-year-old Joe Biden over his age and diminished capacity titled “White House Senior Living”, with the mocking motto, “Where residents feel like presidents.”

The video, originally posted three days ago by @realPowerTie on X Twitter, has the music and voiceover of a typical senior residential care center with videos of Biden with caregivers (including Dr. Jill) in various ‘senior’ settings, nodding off in a group meeting and eating ice cream:

“At White House Senior Living, our residents feel right at home. Our vibrant facility offers delightful activities and outings, around-the-clock professional care and exquisite house-made meals…White House Senior Living, where residents feel like presidents.”

Trump posted the video to Truth Social and Instagram. The Independent reported the Instagram post had several million views since being posted earlier Friday.

Original post by @realPowerTie:

White House Senior Living pic.twitter.com/Un7GKrxVxl — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) January 9, 2024

Trump, who is 77, maintains a much more rigorous schedule than the 81-year-old Biden who has not been seen in public the past three days while Trump has campaigned in Iowa and appeared in court in New York where he defended himself in one of several Democrat Part show trials set for this year.