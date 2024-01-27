Trump Takes the Stage in Las Vegas: “When I’m President, Instead of Trying to Send Texas a Restraining Order, I Will Send Them REINFORCEMENTS!” (VIDEO)

by

President Trump took the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and spoke to a lively crowd ahead of the February 8th Nevada Caucus.

Fresh off of huge wins in New Hampshire and Iowa, Trump is confident he will win the Nevada primary caucuses.

The crowd was cheering and chanting “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Watch:

President Trump threw his full support behind the state of Texas and their commitment to protecting the southern border despite Biden’s attacks on their efforts.

“When I’m president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them REINFORCEMENTS,” Trump said.

“Texas will be given full support and I will deploy all necessary military and law enforcement resources to seal up the final section of border,” Trump continued.

Watch:

Trump called out Joe Biden’s actions against the US as ‘criminal.’

“What Joe Biden is doing is a crime against our nation. It’s an absolute betrayal of our country and it’s an atrocity against our Constitution.” Trump said.

“Crooked Joe will not get away with these crimes. He will be tried at the ballot box in November and you will go back to having the strongest border.” Trump continued.

Watch:

Trump 2024!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.