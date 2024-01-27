Trump Takes the Stage in Las Vegas: “When I’m President, Instead of Trying to Send Texas a Restraining Order, I Will Send Them REINFORCEMENTS!” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and spoke to a lively crowd ahead of the February 8th Nevada Caucus.

Fresh off of huge wins in New Hampshire and Iowa, Trump is confident he will win the Nevada primary caucuses.

The crowd was cheering and chanting “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Watch:

President Trump threw his full support behind the state of Texas and their commitment to protecting the southern border despite Biden’s attacks on their efforts.

“When I’m president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them REINFORCEMENTS,” Trump said.

“Texas will be given full support and I will deploy all necessary military and law enforcement resources to seal up the final section of border,” Trump continued.

Watch:

Trump called out Joe Biden’s actions against the US as ‘criminal.’

“What Joe Biden is doing is a crime against our nation. It’s an absolute betrayal of our country and it’s an atrocity against our Constitution.” Trump said.

“Crooked Joe will not get away with these crimes. He will be tried at the ballot box in November and you will go back to having the strongest border.” Trump continued.

Watch:

Trump 2024!