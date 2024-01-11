Trump Sounds Off After Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Trashing DeSantis and Nikki Haley

President Trump sounded off after Chris Christie was caught on a hot mic trashing Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis moments before he took the stage in New Hampshire to announce he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.

While waiting for Chris Christie to make his announcement, he was caught on a hot mic trashing Nikki Haley!

“She spent $68 million so far. She’s on tv… $59 million for DeSantis and 12 for us,” Christie said on a hot mic.

“She’s gonna get smoked,” Christie said of Haley. “You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.”

Chris Christie also said DeSantis is “petrified.”

AUDIO:

BREAKING: While waiting for Chris Christie announcement, he can be heard on a hot mic criticizing @NikkiHaley while talking to someone. “She’s gonna get smoked,” he says. “You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.” He also claims DeSantis called him, then feed is cut. pic.twitter.com/3Lrz2t6BQ8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 10, 2024

“I hear Chris Christie is dropping out of the race today — I might even get to like him again! Anyway, he was just caught on a hot mic making a very truthful statement: “She’s gonna get smoked…You and I both know it, she’s not up to this.”” Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday evening.

Trump also took a shot at Nikki Haley.

“Nikki Haley is losing in the Polls to Biden everywhere, except one very early, very FAKE poll, that she uses to a fair the Welle. I am beating Crooked Joe in every current poll!” Trump said in a follow-up Truth Social post.

President Trump is beating former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley by 29 points in her own state.

The devastating news for Haley came in an Emerson College poll released last week. The pollsters found that Trump leads Haley 54 percent to 25 percent in the state.