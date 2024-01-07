Trump Promises Iron Dome for America During Iowa Speech (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump promised to build an Iron Dome around America during a speech in Iowa over the weekend.

Trump complained that we are giving billions of dollars to other countries “so they can build a dome” but do not have one protecting our own nation.

The Republican frontrunner discussed his plan during a speech at the Newton, Iowa, campus of the Des Moines Area Community College.

Before discussing his plan for a giant dome, Trump blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Ambassador Nikki Haley as “bought and paid for by the neocons and the warmongers and the corrupt Washington establishment, the military establishment, and they’ve seen a war they didn’t like.”

“We’re losing our blood, and we’re losing our treasure all over the world,” Trump said. “We want to protect our country.”

Trump then began discussing building defense systems similar to Israel’s notorious “Iron Dome.”

“I didn’t like it when Ronald Reagan suggested it because we didn’t have the technology,” Trump explained. “We do have the technology now, and we’re going to build a giant dome over our country to protect us from a hostile source. And I think it’s a great thing, and it’s going to all be made in the United States. And that’s something that I consider productive.”

Trump explained that it could be run by MIT graduates and imitated the “bing, bing, bing” of a dome shooting down missiles.

“You know, when I watch, uh, our guys operate those things, it’s unbelievable. Missile coming in, missile coming in. These geniuses sit down. Most of them are, you know, they’re from MIT. But they sit down, bing bing bing bing, boom, sheew. It’s gone. It’s amazing. I think we could use, do you like that? I mean, isn’t that better than giving other countries billions of dollars?”

Trump continued, “Billions. We’re going to get billions of dollars out of the countries and so they can build a dome, but we don’t have a dome ourselves. We’re going to have the greatest dome ever.”

Israel receives $3.8 billion a year from the United States.

The Republican frontrunner turned back to Haley and DeSantis, saying they want “to send your hard-earned money to bankroll endless conflict overseas.”

“Under my leadership we will turn the page forever on those foolish, stupid days of never-ending wars. They never ended,” Trump said-.

