Trump Moves to Dismiss Georgia RICO Case on Presidential Immunity Claims

President Trump on Monday moved to dismiss Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s RICO case against him on presidential immunity claims.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump is using the presidential immunity argument in the other cases against him.

Trump’s attorneys also filed a motion to dismiss the case and argued that Trump has immunity based on his acquittal in the Senate after his second impeachment related to January 6.

“President Trump has filed three persuasive, meritorious pretrial motions seeking a complete dismissal of the indictment and thus an end to the Fulton County District Attorney’s politically-based prosecution,” Trump attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement.

Excerpt from NBC News: