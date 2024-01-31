Transgenderism and Reverse Discrimination Negatively Impacts the U.S. Military, According to Hundreds of Service Members

Guest post by J.M. Phelps

Over 200 men and women currently serving in the U.S. military took part in an independent survey conducted by the author. Through part of the anonymous questionnaire, service members were able to anonymously express their views about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training in the military.

Nearly 86 percent of the survey’s 229 participants, representing all branches of the military, said they have been required to participate in DEI training. One of the survey’s participants, Lt. Col. Randy Davis (a pseudonym), has served in the Marine Corps for over 15 years.

He shared his views with The Gateway Pundit using a pseudonym because of concern about reprisals. The Marine Corps officer also emphasized that his views don’t reflect those of the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, or U.S. Marine Corps.

Although he was not required to participate in training specifically identified as DEI training, Lt. Col. Davis admitted, “I was clearly exposed to the sharing of material that was undoubtedly part of the DEI movement without having the label.”

For example, he cited flyers handed out at career fairs and Pride Month billboards that have “gone out of their way” to promote diversity.

A Military Forced to Confront Transgenderism

The acceptance of a person’s gender identity, which may not be their biological gender, is integral part of the DEI movement.

In the U.S. military, transgender personnel who can meet the standards for service are now serving openly alongside other service members.

Nearly 42 percent of the survey’s participants have served with someone who identifies himself or herself as transgender.

Of the 229 participants, 212 of them acknowledged having a moral or religious objection to transgenderism.

Only 12 percent of the survey’s participants have been forced to use pronouns to identify themselves or others.

While it’s not required in the Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Davis said, “I have coworkers that use [pronouns] on their email signature blocks.” If the use of pronouns was ever mandatory, he said he would not comply and would leave the service.

Lt. Col. Davis has not knowingly worked alongside a transgender service member, but he was aware of “a whole host of planning meetings to figure out how to incorporate a female recruit—who identified as a male—into male recruit training without treating her differently than other recruits.”

For him, “when Tommy is supposed to be a male, but has female parts,” it’s difficult to handle the issue in the unique environment of recruit training without creating an incident.

Over 93 percent of the survey’s participants also revealed that they feel “forced to believe” in transgenderism. Lt. Col. Davis agreed with the majority of the participants. Nevertheless, he said he would not have a particular problem serving beside a transgender service member.

He admitted, “It would be awkward, [but] it’s more about the fact that the military makes such a strong effort to shove it in your face, forcing us to confront it on so many levels, and that’s what’s getting uncomfortable.”

“They’ve created this general fear that if you miscategorize someone’s gender, you could be held up on charges like it’s a hate crime when it could be an honest mistake,” the Marine Corps officer said.

He explained that “if they’re addressed in a way that doesn’t match up with their ‘identity,’ then it’s automatically considered harassment and you’re going to get punished.”

Skin Color Over Merit

Being qualified to perform one’s duty in the U.S. military is not always a reason someone gets the job.

Over 53 percent of the survey’s participants said “[they] know someone who has been the subject of reverse discrimination and denied an opportunity for someone less qualified to meet DEI goals.”

Lt. Col. Davis said he witnessed reverse discrimination in the selection of a Brigadier General. “When the unofficial selection went up to a former Secretary of Defense, it was pushed back down because too many white males were selected,” he said.

“There was not enough diversity on the selection list of generals, apparently.”

After reevaluating those eligible for promotion, a new selection list released with more diversity including “people of color,” another officer was selected, despite the first leader being more qualified.

“I don’t have a problem with a diversity mission, per se, but leaders must be selected for being the most qualified based off of merit and potential,” he explained.

Interestingly, Lt. Col. Davis is also aware of black officers who question their own abilities, some wondering if they were promoted based on the color of their skin or their merit.

Whether it’s a push for transgenderism or favoring the less qualified, nearly 91 percent of the survey’s participants believe DEI training has impacted combat readiness negatively. And according to the survey’s participants, this should be a grave concern to the people of America.